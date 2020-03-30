Bryan College Station Toyota, Huntsville Toyota, and South Toyota COO states no associates will be terminated or laid off as a result of COVID-19 pandemic

Purdy Mobility continues to adapt to the unrelenting challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic brings. "We have modified our business operations so that we may continue to serve our communities while prioritizing the safety of our associates and customers," Mr. Hurst states.

Purdy Mobility is incredibly thankful for the work that first responders continue to do to keep our communities safe. To express the company's appreciation, Purdy Mobility is offering discounts to all first responders on their service-related needs, including maintenance and repairs. "We've built our company around family – both our associates and communities, and we will continue to do so," says Mr. Hurst.

About Purdy Motor Group (PMG)

Purdy Mobility owns and operates Bryan College Station Toyota, Huntsville Toyota, South Toyota, and YourDriveTexas, a subscription-based vehicle leasing company. Purdy Motor was founded on January 7, 1957 and is the fourth oldest distributor of Toyota in the world. In Costa Rica PMG sells the following brands: Toyota, Lexus, and Hino. Since its inception, the organization has focused on implementing innovative and technological processes within its services. It is the only Costa Rican company with a GUINNESS WORLD RECORD ™ and is the only automotive company in the country branded Esencial Costa Rica. Additionally, it was the first carbon-neutral car company in Latin America, and the only carbon-neutral company in Costa Rica with its own sump.

