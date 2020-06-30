Bryant University President Ronald K. Machtley steps down after 24 years, leaving a transformed institution as his legacy

"Ron Machtley has been a catalyst. In each of his 24 years of service, Ron established and then met key goals including building new facilities, creating new academic programs, going to Division I in athletics, and establishing a global mindset across campus," said Bryant University Board of Trustees Chair William J. Conaty '67. "Ron and his wife, Kati, made a tremendous commitment to our community. Bryant University's Board of Trustees is extremely grateful for all that they accomplished in making Bryant the world-class institution we are proud of today."

Under President Machtley's leadership, Bryant has emerged as a nationally recognized university positioned on a dynamic trajectory of continued future success. His demonstrated results include:

Mrs. Kati C. Machtley '17H, founder and Director of the Women's Summit at Bryant University, leaves a lasting legacy as well. Established in 1997 as a forum to inspire, empower, and advance women, for 23 years the Women's Summit at Bryant has been one of the most highly sought-after programs of its kind. Each year the Women's Summit sells out in hours and is attended by more than 1,000 women and men from throughout the region. On June 10, the 2020 Women's Summit, Expand Your Vision, moved forward as a virtual conference and was a tremendous success. Together, President and Mrs. Machtley have been an integral part of the Bryant community, a dedicated and supportive presence at student events, and an exceptionally successful husband and wife partnership.

"It has been an honor to serve as the president of Bryant University. Bryant has made historic progress, from new academic programs to a transformed campus and life-changing residential experience. We are financially very strong. Most important, Bryant is equal to any institution in graduating outstanding students who are prepared for leadership roles around the world," Machtley said. "Kati and I love this institution, its faculty, staff, and students. There may be many university presidents more accomplished, but I can't imagine there are any who have cherished more the opportunity I was given to strengthen a learning community and help improve the lives of students."

Ronald Machtley is succeeded by incoming Bryant University President Ross Gittell, Ph.D. Dr. Gittell previously served for nearly a decade as Chancellor of the Community College System of New Hampshire (CCSNH). A distinguished economist and economic development expert, Gittell is Vice President, Board Member and Forecast Chair at the New England Economic Partnership.

Born in Johnstown, PA, President Machtley is a 1970 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and earned a juris doctorate in 1978 from Suffolk University Law School. He served on active duty in the U.S. Navy and retired as a captain from the U.S. Naval Reserves in 1995 after 25 years of service. From 1992 to 1995 he was a member of the Board of Visitors of the U.S. Naval Academy. A three-term U.S. Congressman (1989-1995) and the recipient of many prestigious awards and honors, President Machtley currently serves on the NCAA Division I Board of Directors for college sports and on the board of Amica Mutual Insurance Company. Previously, he served on the boards of The Rhode Island Foundation, the Newport Preservation Society, and as President of the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council.

