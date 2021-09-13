Bryant University's International Business program cracks top 20 in U.S. News & World Report 2022 national rankings

In the 2022 U.S. News & World Report rankings Regional Universities North category, Bryant is ranked overall No. 7, rising steadily – 17 places – in the 18 years since entering the category. Bryant is also ranked a Most Innovative School (No. 10) and a Best College for Veterans (No. 14). In Princeton Review's "2022 Best Colleges: Region by Region," Bryant is recognized as one of the nation's best colleges.

College Factual national rankings additionally place several of Bryant's business programs in the top 10 for academic excellence and student outcomes. Accounting, Business, International Business, Marketing and Management all stand out at No. 3; and Finance/Financial Management is No. 11. In the New England region, College Factual ranks Bryant No. 5 as a Best Value for Business, Management, and Marketing. Bryant is in the top 15% out of over 1,715 schools ranked.

Return on Investment

A recent report by Georgetown University's Center on Education places Bryant among the top 2% in the U.S. and No. 1 in Rhode Island for return on education investment. The Payscale.com list of "Best Value Business Schools," ranks Bryant No. 5. In the Payscale College Salary Report Bryant is among the top 11% in the country (170 out of 1,539) for the highest alumni salaries overall, with the average early career salary for all Bryant alumni at $65,200 and $114,800 at mid-career. Recent surveys of graduates consistently confirm that 99% are employed and/or enrolled in post-graduate study within six months, with a median salary of $60K.

"Top rankings in these competitive categories reflect Bryant's outstanding educational programming, culture of innovation, and commitment to superior learning and professional outcomes for our students," said Bryant University President Ross Gittell, Ph.D.

"Our students benefit from a career-focused curriculum at the intersection of business, liberal arts and STEM disciplines. Out of 13 degree programs with sufficient graduates to be on the College Scorecard by the U.S. Department of Education, 10 have median salaries in the top 25% and the remaining three are in the top 50% nationally. Experiential learning opportunities ensure that our graduates do very well not only in nationally ranked business programs; several of our liberal arts majors rank in top 10% in median earnings, benefiting from a complementary minor in a related business field."

"Bryant faculty and leaders recognize that all business is international, and a global mindset is essential for success in today's fast-changing world," said Dean of the Bryant College of Business Madan Annavarjula, Ph.D., who led the curricular design and development of Bryant's International Business program in 2006. The Bryant IB program is one of the few in the country offering functional concentrations in Accounting, Information Systems and Analytics, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Global Supply Chain Management, and Marketing.

"The student-centered Bryant experience integrates innovative teaching and learning with a residential experience that supports student success and student learning outcomes among the best in the nation," said Associate Provost Wendy Samter, Ph.D. "These national rankings reflect the commitment of Bryant's dedicated faculty and staff and the talent of our students."

To learn more about the International Business program at Bryant University, visit admission.bryant.edu.

Bryant University International Business alumni contribute to leading organizations across the country and around the world. Woonsocket, RI, native Tiffany Venmahavong '17 is currently employed as a Foreign Service Officer at the U.S. Dept. of State. Her Bryant education prepared her to earn a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant Scholarship and continue to post-graduate study. She recently received a Master of International Affairs degree from Columbia University. Full Tiffany Venmahavong profile here.

About Bryant University

For 159 years, Bryant University has been at the forefront of delivering an exceptional education that anticipates the future and prepares students to be innovative leaders of character in a changing world. Bryant delivers a uniquely integrated business, liberal arts and health sciences education that inspires students to excel. With approximately 3,700 graduate and undergraduate students from 38 states and 49 countries, Bryant is recognized as a leader in international education and regularly receives top rankings from U.S. News and World Report, Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes, and Barron's. Visit www.Bryant.edu.

