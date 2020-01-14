Bryant's historic campaign funds dramatic transformation, concludes with unprecedented impact and $111 million raised

SMITHFIELD, R.I., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A decade ago, when Bryant University President Ronald K. Machtley had already served nearly double the tenure of the average college president, Machtley and Bryant's Board of Trustees conceived a bold vision to transform the school from a regional institution to a national university. In the wake of the 2008 recession, their strategic plan was ambitious, and achieving its goals would require unprecedented levels of philanthropy from the Bryant community. The plan evolved to an historic capital campaign, publicly launched in 2014, which would empower significant transformation for Bryant and future generations of students.

The final results are in. Bryant's historic capital campaign, Expanding the World of Opportunity: The Campaign for Bryant's Bold Future, ended December 31, 2019 and raised $111 million – more than triple the goal of the previous campaign and surpassing both its initial goal of $75 million and the stretch goal of $100 million.

The generosity of more than 24,000 donors has made this campaign, the most comprehensive fundraising effort in Bryant's 156-year history, a huge success with extraordinary impact. The campaign has provided crucial resources to advance key strategic objectives including:

Scholarships: Increased scholarship resources of $25 million , with 130 new scholarships that have boosted applications and enrollments to the highest level in Bryant history

Increased scholarship resources of , with 130 new scholarships that have boosted applications and enrollments to the highest level in Bryant history Academic and teaching excellence: Thriving new academic programs in highly sought-after fields including Data Science, International Business, Global Supply Chain Management, and the Health Sciences

Thriving new academic programs in highly sought-after fields including Data Science, International Business, Global Supply Chain Management, and the Health Sciences Facilities to inspire excellence: Award-winning new and reimagined facilities that build on academic excellence and inspire students to exceptional levels of academic and athletic achievement

Award-winning new and reimagined facilities that build on academic excellence and inspire students to exceptional levels of academic and athletic achievement Global initiatives: Cultivating a global perspective through cultural partnerships and expanded international programs including Study Abroad, the Sophomore International Experience, internships, and additional immersive learning experiences around the world.

Commenting on the outstanding success of the campaign that has fueled Machtley's bold vision, former University Trustee and campaign vice chair Alan Hassenfeld '85H notes, "Ron Machtley has the ability to see around corners, the determination to achieve things that seem impossible to many, and a passion that inspires others to do the same. This huge accomplishment is the result of his bold strategic vision and leadership, and the collective efforts of a dedicated community. I am proud to give my financial support and proud to have my name be a part of Bryant's transformation and the University's positive impact in Rhode Island and around the world."

In announcing the campaign's successful conclusion, Bryant President Ronald K. Machtley, now in his 24th and final year of visionary leadership, said, "In the history of the nation's great universities, there are defining moments—times when key accomplishments and strategic innovations reached critical mass and combined to create a catalyst that redefined the future and set a new pace for others to follow. This is that moment for Bryant."

"Our capital campaign had some remarkable goals, and, with generous support from members of the Bryant community around the world, we have nailed them all. This campaign has taken Bryant to the next level and the campaign's tremendous success ensures a continued trajectory of academic excellence, student success, growth, and enhanced reputation."

According to William J. Conaty '67, Chair of the Bryant University Board of Trustees and Campaign Co-chair, "It is exciting to realize that, even with all of these spectacular accomplishments, we are certain that Bryant's best days are still ahead. Together, we've accomplished something very special. On behalf of generations of future students who will make a positive impact on the world now, and for decades into the future, thank you."

Bryant trustee and Campaign Leadership Committee member Anne Szostak '02H said, "One of Ron's most impressive strengths is the ability to communicate with all Bryant constituents. That's not easy. In fact, it's quite complicated because everyone has a unique perspective and often different priorities. As a leader who genuinely cares about people, he has consistently and effectively coalesced multiple perspectives into a shared vision that has inspired the Bryant community and set the course for this era of transformation and the success of this campaign."

Transformational impact through scholarships, greater academic excellence, an innovative learning environment for success, and global perspective

The unprecedented success of Bryant's capital campaign has had a transformational impact across every facet of the school including: $25 million in student scholarships, with 130 new annual and endowed scholarships established; nearly $18 million for academic programs and innovative teaching and learning initiatives; more than $14 million for facilities; almost $6 million for athletics; over $4 million for expanded global opportunities; $4 million for leadership programs; and $2 million for enhanced student life and diversity programs. With a focus on resources to build on Bryant's academic excellence, approximately $31 million was generated in Bryant Fund annual giving, and an additional $7 million for various different university priorities and other initiatives. Of the total 24,000 campaign contributors, 63 percent (14,816) were new donors who had never-before given to Bryant.

More details included here: https://news.bryant.edu/bryants-historic-campaign-funds-dramatic-transformation-concludes-unprecedented-impact-and-111

For 157 years, Bryant University has been at the forefront of delivering an exceptional education that anticipates the future and prepares students to be innovative leaders of character in a changing world. Bryant delivers an innovative and uniquely integrated business and liberal arts education that inspires students to excel. With approximately 3,700 graduate and undergraduate students from 38 states and 53 countries, Bryant is recognized as a leader in international education and regularly receives top rankings from U.S. News and World Report, Money, Bloomberg Businessweek, Wall Street Journal, and Barron's.



