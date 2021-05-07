Bryce Long Takes the Helm at Salt Lake City-Based Mortgage Lender Veritas Funding, Effective October 1, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryce Long has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Salt Lake City-based mortgage lender Veritas Funding. Mr. Long will assume the position effective October 1, 2021, from the organization's co-founders and existing co-CEO's, Tim and Elizabeth Roush. The Roushes will remain with the company and transition into co-Chair roles where they will support Mr. Long in matters of long-range planning and exploring new growth opportunities. Bryce Long currently serves as the company's president and COO with broad oversight over its day-to-day operations.

"Bryce has consistently proven himself as a highly effective leader with boundless energy, innovative ideas, and fresh strategic thinking. He is the right person at the perfect time to propel Veritas Funding into its next stage of growth and success. We could not be more pleased to have Bryce as the new leader of Veritas Funding," said Tim and Elizabeth Roush, Co-CEOs.

"I'm very excited for this next chapter in my career. This is an incredible opportunity for me to partner with all our team members so we can shape the future of this great organization together. I am looking forward to Veritas thriving under my leadership and continuing the legacy of success that Tim and Elizabeth have achieved. With the continued collaboration of our team members, sales professionals and executive team, Veritas will continue to set the bar in lending excellence," said Mr. Long.

About Bryce Long

Bryce Long is currently the President and Chief Operating Officer of Veritas Funding. Mr. Long joined Veritas Funding in 2013, and he is a financial services veteran with over 25 years of entrepreneurial and leadership experience. Bryce is an avid outdoor and boating enthusiast and will often be found on a mountain or lake spending time with family and friends. Mr. Long attended Oregon State University with an area of study in Marketing and Finance.

About Veritas Funding:

Veritas Funding is a national residential mortgage lender based in Salt Lake City, UT. The Company is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac "seller/servicer' which greatly enhances its ability to provide the best mortgage solutions to the communities and clients it serves. Veritas Funding was founded in 2004 and currently has retail branch offices throughout the U.S. The company provides a broad range of products including construction, Jumbo, fixed-rate, ARMs, "interest-only", asset-based, FHA, VA, and conventional financing. For more information, please contact Kadee Duclos at [email protected] or 801-915-9777.

