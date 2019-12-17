Brydge 10.2 Keyboards for 7th generation iPad Now Available Nationwide at Verizon

In addition to the 10.2, Brydge's keyboards for the 12.9-inch & 11.0-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air 10.5, 10.5 iPad Pro, and iPad 9.7 are also available in select Verizon stores and Verizon.com.

"After the success of our initial Verizon launch in June 2019, we are excited to be expanding our partnership with Verizon and offering the Brydge 10.2 keyboard to more customers through Verizon's extensive store network. This entry-level keyboard takes all of the best features of the popular Brydge 9.7 model one step further to enhance the productivity of Apple's newest iPad." - Toby Mander-Jones, Co-CEO and Founder of Brydge

Find your closest Verizon store: https://www.verizonwireless.com/stores/

Recent Coverage

"...the seventh-generation iPad with the Brydge keyboard and Apple Pencil is a budget laptop for everyone" – Ian Fuchs , Cult of Mac

, Cult of Mac "...the Brydge keyboards are more affordable than Apple's own Smart Keyboards and offer a more traditional typing experience with 1.2mm of key travel." - Juli Clover , Mac Rumors

About Brydge keyboards

The Brydge 10.2 offers a unique set of features:

Superior typing experience - 1.2mm of key travel with the feel, sound and response you expect.

1.2mm of key travel with the feel, sound and response you expect. Fast connectivity - Bluetooth 4.0 for fast pairing and lag-free typing.

Bluetooth 4.0 for fast pairing and lag-free typing. Up to 12-month rechargeable battery life - with integrated iOS Battery Management and less power drain.

with integrated iOS Battery Management and less power drain. Versatility - a patented hinge, for quick and easy set-up, that provides versatile viewing angles from 0-180°.

a patented hinge, for quick and easy set-up, that provides versatile viewing angles from 0-180°. iOS special function keys - a top row of function keys to turn on/off and adjust screen brightness, volume, player controls, home screen, Siri and quick lock.

a top row of function keys to turn on/off and adjust screen brightness, volume, player controls, home screen, Siri and quick lock. Backlit keys - 3 levels of backlit keys to provide the ultimate typing experience in lowlight conditions.

3 levels of backlit keys to provide the ultimate typing experience in lowlight conditions. Design - precision engineered out of a single piece of high-grade aluminum.

Contact Information

April de Haan

Head of Marketing, Brydge

april@brydge.com

iPad is a trademark of Apple Inc.

SOURCE Brydge Technology LLC

Related Links

https://www.brydge.com/

