Brydge 12.3 Pro+ Keyboard for Surface Pro Now Available at Best Buy Stores Nationwide

Developed in partnership with Microsoft, the Brydge 12.3 Pro+ is the only third party tablet keyboard for Surface Pro in the Designed for Surface program.

"We are really excited to bring our Designed for Surface range to Best Buy customers. The Brydge 12.3 Pro+ brings lapability and versatility to the forefront for the Microsoft Surface Pro. The integrated touchpad with multi-touch gestures combined with a true laptop-like experience turns the Surface Pro into a productivity workhorse." - Toby Mander-Jones, Co-CEO and Founder of Brydge.

Brydge's Designed for Surface wireless keyboard range for the Surface Go & Pro X will also be available at BestBuy.com . The 10.5 Go+ in Silver will be available December 2020 and the SPX+ in Platinum will be available January 2021.

About the Brydge 12.3 Pro+:

Precision Touchpad - featuring the world's first Bluetooth® precision touchpad for Windows (Patent Pending) that's 70% larger than the original Brydge 12.3.

- featuring the world's first Bluetooth® precision touchpad for Windows (Patent Pending) that's 70% larger than the original Brydge 12.3. Full Gesture Control - within the native Windows settings, including two, three, and four fingers.

- within the native Windows settings, including two, three, and four fingers. Antimicrobial Protection - bezels that contain an active antimicrobial ingredient that is effective against harmful bacteria and viruses.

- bezels that contain an active antimicrobial ingredient that is effective against harmful bacteria and viruses. Industry Leading Bluetooth® Wireless Technology – Bluetooth® 5.0 Wireless Technology for fast pairing and lag-free typing.

– Bluetooth® 5.0 Wireless Technology for fast pairing and lag-free typing. Backlit Keys – full LED backlit keyboard with three levels of brightness for little to no light conditions.

– full LED backlit keyboard with three levels of brightness for little to no light conditions. 0-180° Viewing Angles – patented hinge provides versatile viewing angles.

– patented hinge provides versatile viewing angles. Up to 6-month Rechargeable Battery Life

