Brydge Pro+ Keyboards for iPad Pro Now Available at Best Buy Stores Nationwide
Featuring an integrated trackpad that delivers a genuine laptop experience to Apple's iPad Pro
Aug 18, 2020, 09:35 ET
PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brydge, a leader in high quality, design focused peripherals, announced the availability of its Pro+ keyboards for the Apple iPad Pro in Best Buy stores across the US.
Best Buy stores nationwide, as well as BestBuy.com, are now selling the Brydge Pro+. These keyboards are available in Space Gray and engineered out of machined aluminum to match the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 11-inch iPad Pro models in design, quality, and color.
The Brydge Pro+ features an integrated trackpad designed specifically for the touch-first experience on the iPad. Fluid gestures on the trackpad allow users to easily switch between apps, access the app switcher and activate the Dock, Control Center and apps in Slide Over.
"We are excited to bring our Brydge Pro+ models to Best Buy customers nationwide. The Brydge Pro+ transforms the iPad Pro into a true laptop-like device and delivers true performance and productivity, which is especially relevant in the current work from home and learn from home environment." - Toby Mander-Jones, Co-CEO and Founder of Brydge.
Find your closest Best Buy store: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/store-locator
Brydge Pro+ Reviews:
- "Flawless operation and a pleasure to use! Turns the iPad Pro into a nice, capable laptop!" - Jim S., Verified Buyer
- "The trackpad makes it much easier to swipe, scroll, and browse throughout the apps instead of constantly using the touchscreen." - Annabelle M., Verified Buyer
About the Brydge Pro+:
- Integrated Trackpad – features an integrated trackpad designed specifically for the touch-first experience on the iPad
- Brydge Connect App - designed to ensure users have the latest Brydge Pro+ firmware. Available for download in the App Store
- Industry Leading Bluetooth® Wireless Technology – Bluetooth® 5.0 Wireless Technology for fast pairing and lag-free typing
- Backlit Keys – 3 levels of LED backlight for little to no light conditions
- 0-180° Viewing Angles – patented hinge provides versatile viewing angles from 0-180°
- Up to 3-month Rechargeable Battery Life – integrated iOS Battery Management and less power drain
- iOS Shortcut Keys – row of shortcuts to keep common functions at your fingertips.
