Brydge Pro+ Keyboards for iPad Pro Now Available at Best Buy Stores Nationwide

PARK CITY, Utah, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brydge , a leader in high quality, design focused peripherals, announced the availability of its Pro+ keyboards for the Apple iPad Pro in Best Buy stores across the US.

Best Buy stores nationwide, as well as BestBuy.com , are now selling the Brydge Pro+. These keyboards are available in Space Gray and engineered out of machined aluminum to match the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 11-inch iPad Pro models in design, quality, and color.