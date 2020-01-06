Brylianze and Cloverleaf Analytics Form Alliance

CLERMONT, Fla., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, insurance focused IT services company, Brylianze, and Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf), a business intelligence technology provider to the insurance industry announced the two companies have formed an alliance to allow a more seamless delivery of products and services to the Property and Casualty (P&C) industry.

The partnership between Brylianze and Cloverleaf will allow Brylianze to offer Cloverleaf Analytics' products directly to a P&C customer needing a comprehensive BI solution. Additionally, Brylianze will leverage its insurance expertise to provide implementation services as well. In turn, Cloverleaf gains a strong implementation partner in Brylianze.

"Cloverleaf Analytics offers an amazing BI solution that compliments the major insurance systems on the market", said Bill White, president of Brylianze. "The product integrates with any existing core insurance system and offers a quick time to market for implementation. Cloverleaf has the ability to integrate and access data from multiple insurance platforms, including most legacy systems with numerous built-in functions and reports. Brylianze is proud to have this alliance with Cloverleaf and will support their products in the insurance marketplace."

Cloverleaf combines cutting-edge technology with decades of insurance industry knowledge and firsthand experiences. Cloverleaf's solutions provide unparalleled business visualizations and lets customers analyze data from internal and external sources in a single report without any development work, eliminating the time and errors that come with manual manipulations.

"The services capabilities that Brylianze provides expands our ability to implement solutions for P&C clients significantly," said Robert Clark, president and founder of Cloverleaf Analytics. "Brylianze has the expertise and bench strength to take the burden off the shoulders of the IT departments of our clients, and it's an alliance we look forward to developing over many years to come."

About Brylianze

Founded in 2019, Brylianze is a Florida based company, founded by insurance veteran Steve Addair, which provides professional services to the insurance industry using the best people onshore, nearshore and offshore. For more information on Brylianze, please visit www.brylianze.com.

About Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf)

Cloverleaf Analytics (Cloverleaf) delivers a comprehensive business intelligence (BI) solution which reduces risk and improves profitability and performance for P&C insurance companies. Cloverleaf consolidates enterprise data for real-time analytics and visualizations which drive underwriting efficiency, claims optimization, and better enterprise performance management through pre-built and ad hoc reporting capabilities. For more information about Cloverleaf, please visit www.cloverleafanalytics.com.

CONTACT: Steven Addair, steve.addair@brylianze.com

SOURCE Brylianze

