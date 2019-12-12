Brylianze Announces Expanded Services

CLAREMONT, Fla., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brylianze a Florida based IT services company focusing on the insurance industry announces that it will begin expanding services to support top tier core insurance systems. Bill White, president of Brylianze says "we've had a great year and have far exceeded our yearly revenue projections for 2019. There have been so many insurance companies needing help with their existing system implementations, we felt obligated to expand so we can share our vast knowledge of the business and technology with the hope of getting these systems into production quickly." Bill continues: "Our goal is to provide the highest quality resources available to support our customers across multiple insurance platforms, ranging from maintenance and support, legacy system conversion, integrations, and BI solutions through implementation support. We exceeded our revenue projections significantly for this year. No doubt that the quality of resources that we are providing to our customers is one of the main reasons we're beating our projections."

Notable customers have already benefited from using Brylianze for integrations, legacy support and conversion for Policy, Billing and Claims, and maintenance and support of existing insurance platforms.

Brylianze was created in 2019 to provide IT services and support for top tier InsureTech platforms, from sophisticated core policy, billing and claims systems to emerging AI and data technologies. Brylianze is a Florida based company founded by insurance veteran Steve Addair.

For more information on Brylianze, please check our web site at www.brylianze.com.

Media Contact:

Steven Addair

steve.addair@brylianze.com

SOURCE Brylianze

Related Links

http://www.brylianze.com

