Bryon Christensen joins EY National Tax Department

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY) announced today that Bryon Christensen has joined as a principal in the Tax Controversy practice of the firm's National Tax Department, located in Seattle. Christensen was most recently Associate General Counsel (Tax) for Microsoft Corporation.

"Bryon has wide technical knowledge and a history of success in managing the constant movement of US and international tax regulations, and we are thrilled to have him join EY," Marna Ricker, EY Americas Vice Chair of Tax Services said. "His private sector and Treasury experience are substantial additions to our strong team and will benefit our clients as they navigate a highly complex tax environment. Bryon will work with clients on a broad range of tax controversy issues and work to achieve a successful audit resolution."

Prior to Microsoft, he was Tax Counsel for Amazon.com, where he managed tax litigation, audits, appeals and transfer pricing matters. Christensen also worked in the Office of Tax Policy in the United States Treasury Department, where he served as Deputy Tax Legislative Counsel and had direct responsibility for a variety of legislative, regulatory and administrative matters, including the codification of the economic substance doctrine.

"I've had many opportunities to work with talented EY professionals throughout my career and now I'm excited to formally join the Tax team," Christensen said. "I have consistently been impressed with EY's approach to resolving tax issues, and I very much look forward to partnering with the local EY teams to build on that successful practice for our clients."

Christensen received a BA in Economics and Russian from Brigham Young University and received a JD from the University of Chicago. He continued his education by working in the tax department of the Washington, DC office of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, where he focused on tax controversies and litigation. He has been an adjunct professor at Georgetown Law and the University of Washington School of Law.

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by Ernst & Young LLP, a member firm of EY serving clients in the US.

SOURCE EY

Related Links

http://www.ey.com

