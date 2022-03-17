Bryte Payment Solutions Names Jeremy and Jessica Steele to Direct National Sales Effort

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryte Payment Solutions announced that Jeremy and Jessica Steele have joined the company as National Sales Directors. Jeremy and Jessica's responsibilities will encompass sales team leadership and accelerating Bryte's revenue through expanding markets and developing new channels.

"We are elated to join Bryte Payment solutions in their journey. The Bryte story is a great one, and we are very excited to align our efforts with Bryte's upstanding reputation, branding, and overall core values," Jeremy said. "We look forward to implementing hyper-focused market development strategies to coordinate with Bryte's superior technology offerings, allowing us to maximize our growth potential in today's evolving industry."

Jeremy and Jessica join Bryte after more than 15 years of successful experience driving revenue, profitability, and performance in the payment processing industry. They have led high-performance ISOs and sales teams from the southeast to the midwest.

"We're excited to add exceptional leaders like Jeremy and Jessica to the Bryte team. They bring a wealth of sales leadership and industry experience with them. They have consistently led sales teams to success so we have great confidence in their ability to drive our continuing mission of growth and excellence," said Dave Humphrey, President of Bryte Payment Solutions.

Jeremy and Jessica will be key leaders in Bryte's forward momentum with industry leadership and innovation. They will be at the forefront of some exciting new innovations and trends Bryte continues to set for the payment processing industry.

ABOUT BRYTE - Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Bryte Payment Solutions is a national payment processor committed to providing exemplary service to a variety of business sectors. Bryte is a leader in strategic innovation in the payment processing industry, offering a range of solutions for our agents and merchants. http://bryteps.com

