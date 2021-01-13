Bryte, the Leading Sleep Technology Platform and Creators of the AI-powered Restorative Bed™, Raises $24M in Series A Funding Led by ARCHina Capital

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bryte, the leader in AI-powered restorative sleep technology, today announced $24M in Series A funding led by ARCHina Capital. Bryte has also added ARCHina's Co-Founder Amy Huang to the board. Huang is best known for investments in Luminar (LAZR), the platform leading the autonomous vehicle industry, and Carbon, the 3D printing platform transforming the smart manufacturing industry. Additional investors include John Warnock, co-founder of Adobe and Dave Mooring, former President of Rambus.

Bryte, best known for creating the world's most advanced AI-connected and robotics-powered bed, has recently launched its platform to license their patented restorative sleep technology as a turn-key solution to accelerate widespread adoption across mattress manufacturers at scale. Bryte is now engaged with multiple global mattress manufacturers, and funding will go towards R&D and expansion across markets and price points.

"We believe that the Bryte platform will accelerate the restorative sleep tech revolution for the entire $432bn sleep industry, much as Luminar is accelerating autonomous driving adoption across automakers and Carbon is accelerating mass customization in the manufacturing industry," says Huang. "Bryte is poised to become the Android of sleep."

The Bryte team, led by CEO Ely Tsern PhD, is comprised of leaders in licensing, AI, software, robotics, and sleep science. Its sleep advisory board includes doctors from Stanford University and is led by Bryte's Lead Sleep Science Advisor, Dr. Matthew Walker, Founder and Director of the UC Berkeley Center for Human Sleep Science, and best-selling author of "Why We Sleep."

Bryte's in-bed technology measures, learns, tests, and applies what each sleeper needs to optimize their restorative sleep through real-time control of temperature, pressure points, and room environment. The success of Bryte's flagship product - The Restorative Bed™ demonstrates the capability of the platform to improve restorative sleep by increasing total sleep time, improving sleep efficiency (reducing night-time wake events) and optimizing the balance of Light, Deep and REM sleep for each individual sleeper.

Bryte's sleepers enjoy a personalized sleep experience, with firmness and temperature configured to each sleeper separately from their partner. With in-built sensors and 100 computer-controlled pneumatic coils, the bed learns each sleeper, keeping track of individual sleep partners' sleep quality, sensing pressure points and temperature and making real-time adjustments for optimum comfort. The bed helps users fall asleep with multi-sensory relaxation and gently wakes with temperature and light to simulate natural sunrise. Upon waking, users receive a full analysis of their night's sleep.

"From immunity and recovery to mental health and physical performance, restorative sleep is the foundation of health and wellness. While most sleep technologies have focused on sleep measurement or aiding sleep onset alone, I am excited by the potential of a comprehensive platform with a holistic approach to improving sleep quality," added Dr. Walker.

Bryte's integrated cloud-based service employs Evolutionary Learning - an advanced form of AI - alongside Machine Learning (ML) and advanced Digital Signal Processing (DSP) to autonomously craft the optimal sleep environment for each individual sleeper in real time through each night.

"The promise of Evolutionary Learning has long excited AI researchers, but few applications are as meaningful as solving the complex problem of sleep," says Bryte CTO Jonathan Farringdon, an expert in AI, biometrics and former Director of Informatics at Bodymedia, (acquired by Jawbone).

In addition to the unprecedented level of digital technology and in-bed robotics, the Bryte experience is luxurious in every detail. Bryte has even partnered with five-star hotels, wellness resorts and hospitality companies including Auberge Hotels, Carillon Miami, The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills and Inspirato among others, to offer Bryte Restorative Beds for guests. Inspirato Founder Brad Handler has also invested in Bryte.

"Our mission is to reunite people with restorative sleep and help them achieve their full sleep potential. With this funding round, our global license partners, and expanding hotel network, we are poised to propel restorative sleep technology from a nascent promise to the new standard for sleep at scale," said Tsern. "Bryte will unlock the true restorative potential of sleep for every person."

About Bryte

Founded in 2016 by Silicon Valley veteran John Tompane, Ely Tsern and Jonathan Farringdon, Bryte is the leading restorative sleep technology platform powered by AI. Bryte's turn-key hardware, software and services platform is available to select mattress manufacturing partners for licensing, The Restorative Bed is now available to consumers through Bryte.com and select hotel and resort partners. For more information, visit Bryte.com.

