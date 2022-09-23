LONDON, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brytlyt has been named the Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year in the TIBCO's annual Partner Excellence Awards, recognising organisations who best leverage TIBCO data and analytics technology to deliver industry-leading solutions. The fast-growing company are honoured to be named this year's winner.

Brytlyt Wins the TIBCO ISV Partner of the Year Award for Accelerating BI

The partnership between Brytlyt and TIBCO has been very successful from the beginning, with Brytlyt excited to be working with such a well-respected market innovator to accelerate the possibilities for data visualisation, data-driven insight and deep learning.

How Brytlyt augments TIBCO Spotfire

Brytlyt brings speed of thought analytics to data visualisation and data exploration with TIBCO Spotfire®.

TIBCO Spotfire® is a market-leading analytics solution, using built-in artificial intelligence to empower every user to make discoveries in data through insightful and immersive visual exploration. Brytlyt's platform seamlessly integrates with Spotfire®, enabling their users to gain real-time visualisations using larger and more complex datasets, and ad-hoc analysis.

Acting as a back-end database, Brytlyt uses GPU-powered clusters to perform all the compute intensive data processing tasks remotely. This gives TIBCO Spotfire® a massive power boost, meaning customers can use raw data and receive up-to-date, billion row query results within their Spotfire® interface in milliseconds. Plus, functions can be recalculated in the moment as dashboard parameters change.

Working together with Brytlyt, Spotfire users can meet their increasingly agile and business-driven demands for more interactive, instantaneous data insight, without any of the compromises imposed by traditional or legacy systems.

"Our partners are the key to driving customer success, and every partner brings a unique set of attributes that assist our customers in delivering on digital transformation and harnessing their data as a competitive advantage. This year's winners show that through commitment and innovation, anything is possible. They understand that they only win at business when their clients succeed and continue to leverage the TIBCO partner team, resources, and systems at their disposal." - Tony Beller, senior vice president of worldwide partner ecosystems and OEM sales at TIBCO

"We are delivering transformational analytics in order to solve tomorrow's challenges, not simply look at today's. Our partnership with TIBCO brings next-generation data analytics capabilities to more organisations and users, and we're grateful to be recognised for our commitment to making this a reality." - Richard Heyns, Founder & CEO at Brytlyt

Read more about how Brytlyt augments TIBCO Spotfire®here.

About Brytlyt

Brytlyt was founded in 2013. The company innovates next-generation data solutions that are powerful and brilliantly accessible. Their advanced GPU-accelerated database is built with patented software that reduces your time to gain insight on data from hours to minutes and minutes to milliseconds. Brytlyt software is backed by unrivalled processing power, seamless accessibility, and an incredible user experience. https://brytlyt.io/

