BSA LifeStructures Hires Matt Lamp as Senior Healthcare Planner

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nationally recognized architecture and engineering firm, BSA LifeStructures (BSA) has hired Matt Lamp, RA, as senior healthcare planner. Located in their Raleigh, North Carolina office, Matt will provide healthcare planning, including simulation modeling. Simulation modeling is a healthcare planning approach to help clients in aligning workflows, staffing processes, and the physical environment to maximize the investment of capital.

"Matt is a progressive thinker who blends his experience with the innovative use of technology that will further enhance the capability of our integrated planning team," says Josh Halon, director, healthcare planning. "His skill set will help us provide creative, data-driven solutions that will aid our clients in making better and more informed decisions."

Matt is a registered architect, where he earned his Bachelor of Architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, Illinois. Matt brings to BSA 18 years of experience in healthcare design, specializing in healthcare space planning, simulation modeling, integrated lean project delivery and client management. By utilizing the simulation modeling, Matt can provide clients with detailed insights on how to increase efficiency and maximize workflows. These insights can inform design and its impact on the client's ability to deliver a higher level of care at an equitable price.

"There's a unique opportunity here at BSA to connect the operations and facility planning services through simulation. This will allow for our designs forward to be more efficient, safe, and effective," says Lamp.

BSA, a national, integrated design firm, creates inspired solutions that improve lives. BSA provides architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning services for spaces that support and enhance healing, learning, and discovery – facilities known as LifeStructures. Learn more at www.bsalifestructures.com.

