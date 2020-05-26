BSCG Teams Up with Support Clean Sport on Aid for Athletes Campaign to Help Amateur Athletes During Coronavirus Pandemic

LOS ANGELES, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BSCG (Banned Substances Control Group), a leading international third-party certification and testing provider, has joined forces with Support Clean Sport, a grassroots clean sport initiative of 501c3 public charity Anti-Doping Research, to deliver financial assistance to athletes in need during the coronavirus pandemic. The organizations have recently introduced Aid for Athletes from Support Clean Sport and are calling on others to donate to the worthy cause on GoFundMe Charity.

The BSCG-backed campaign, Aid for Athletes from Support Clean Sport, aims to raise $100,000 to provide $1,000 each to 100 athletes who meet certain criteria. BSCG has donated the first $5,000. A seal is offered to contributors that can be proudly shared online.

"Sport has taken a big hit as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and many athletes who rely on sport for their livelihoods are suffering," says BSCG President and Support Clean Sport Executive Director Oliver Catlin. "Realizing the financial fallout this disease has wreaked on the lives of many people including amateur and Olympic athletes, we wanted to step up and lend a hand."

Olympic and amateur athletes are the lifeblood of the Olympic sport movement. Little or no income from competition has had a huge impact on these sportspeople.

The initial focus of Aid for Athletes will be on athletes living and training in the United States. BSCG is working with sporting groups like USA CRITS to help identify athletes who can use assistance during these tough times. Athletes can email [email protected] to apply for aid. All inquiries will be kept confidential and no publicity is required.

As members of the Olympic family for many years, the founders of BSCG and Support Clean Sport were anxious to help the community of athletes that are the foundation of sport. This campaign will hopefully inspire others to join in backing the athletes who drive amateur athletics. Contributions of any amount are welcome and are tax deductible.

BSCG (Banned Substances Control Group) is a leading international third-party certification and testing provider of nutritional supplements specializing in banned substances in sport, label claims, environmental contaminants, and compliance services. World-renowned Olympic drug-testing pioneer Dr. Don Catlin, son Oliver Catlin, and attorney Ryan Connolly founded BSCG in 2004 to offer reputable brands a way to showcase the quality of their products and provide consumers assurances that a product will not lead to a doping violation or endanger their health. Available programs include BSCG Certified Drug Free, BSCG Certified Quality, BSCG Certified GMP, and BSCG Certified CBD. BSCG also works directly with athletes, teams, or leagues in its Athlete Assurance program, to test specific products at their request.

Support Clean Sport (SCS) is a grassroots clean sport movement of nonprofit/NGO Anti-Doping Research (ADR). SCS brings together athletes, coaches, trainers, doctors, drug-testing professionals, companies, and sports fans to foster a competitive environment free of performance-enhancing drugs. SCS works to give clean athletes the tools and confidence to realize that clean sport is the only real sport and demonstrate that clean athletes can get to the top of the podium.

For five years, Support Clean Sport and BSCG have been proud to sponsor the Support Clean Sport/BSCG/Guttenplan Coaching Cycling Team, whose riders commit to race clean. In 2018, team captain David "Gutt" Guttenplan became the USA CRITS 2018 season champion, winning the coveted Colavita orange jersey. The USA CRITS series hopes to return to the streets August 1 in Littleton, CO.

For more information about Support Clean Sport, email [email protected] or visit its website at www.supportcleansport.com. Join Support Clean Sport on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

For more about BSCG and its certification and testing programs, call 1-800-920-6605, email [email protected], or visit its website at www.bscg.org. Join Banned Substances Control Group on Facebook, @BSCGCertified on Twitter, and BSCGCertified on Instagram.

Contributions to Aid for Athletes from Support Clean Sport can be made today on GoFundMe Charity.

Contact: 1-800-920-6605 or [email protected]

