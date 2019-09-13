BSD Ramps up Marketing Efforts in Support of Rapid Market Expansion

Kate Roberts and Sara Shuman bring a wealth of marketing experience in tech, SaaS and fast-paced digital initiatives to BSD. The company's investment in marketing also includes expanded and evolving roles for several members of BSD's team, including Daimon Bridge, Samantha Schrader and Hannah Melville.

Supporting Rapid Growth

In June, BSD joined forces with RIB Group to accelerate the development of cloud-based solutions and BIM integration throughout the construction industry. The multinational company develops cutting-edge digital technologies for the construction industry around the globe.

"BSD is dedicated to advancing the technology in our field, from SpecLink Cloud to the AI platforms RIB Group is pioneering for the construction industry," said Chris Anderson, CEO of BSD.

"BSD continues to grow and expand as the digitization and transformation of our industry around the world is rapidly becoming a reality. We are excited to grow our marketing team to support these efforts and harness our team's tech expertise to help propel our rapid market expansion."

A Robust Marketing Team

Daimon Bridge was promoted to Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, and will be responsible for overseeing the success of the expanded division.

Bridge has executive experience leading enterprise-level sales organizations at places like Reed Construction Data/CMD, ADP and Equifax. He has spent the last two decades at the forefront of innovation in the fintech, insurance, telecommunications and construction industries, where he developed expertise in data, analytics, SaaS and DaaS solutions.

Atlanta-based Kate Roberts joins BSD as the Corporate Marketing Manager. Roberts has been a strategic marketing professional for both B2B and B2C clients for more than a dozen years and has a strong technology background, working in the fields of healthcare, real estate, financial services and beyond.

BSD's Marketing Specialist Samantha Schrader has been promoted to Demand Generation Marketing Manager. Schrader joined BSD in early 2018 and helped oversee the product launch of SpecLink Cloud. Prior to BSD, she worked in marketing for CMI, a building product manufacturer for the construction and engineering communities.

Sara Shuman will join BSD as Strategic Marketing Manager. Prior to BSD, Shuman served the cybersecurity community as a product marketing manager – developing and executing strategies for Cloud, DevOps, and Security Operations.

Hannah Melville, who has supported BSD's marketing efforts in the past, will also be joining BSD's team full time as a Marketing Coordinator specializing in trade shows and corporate events.

About Building Systems Design

BSD was created more than 35 years ago by innovative design professionals determined to improve the specification process. Architects, specifiers, engineers, and owners rely on BSD SpecLink because it delivers the best content in both the U.S. and Canada via the industry's most innovative software. BSD SpecLink simplifies workflow, speeds up editing, and improves productivity throughout every phase of a project.

Launched in 2018, SpecLink Cloud features seamless BIM integration and cloud collaboration that revolutionizes coordination among project teams. Users can view embedded BIM object data, identify potential conflicts, automatically adjust specs, and view BIM models from any web-enabled device.

SpecLive helps building product manufacturers get specified through unprecedented visibility and real-time analysis. Building product manufacturers benefit from BSD's proprietary analytics tool SpecLive to learn when and where they're being specified, and by whom. For more information on BSD, visit www.bsdspeclink.com.

