BSN SPORTS Continues To Supercharge Catalog Of Free Athletic Coaching Seminars With New Webinar Feat. Sports Leadership Consultant, Author And Record-Winning Coach Steve Jones

DALLAS, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BSN SPORTS, a division of Varsity Brands and the nation's largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets, today announced it will be hosting a new coaches Webinar, adding to their line-up of over 130 to date, entitled, How Great Leaders Build Great Teams. BSN SPORTS is set to host best-selling author and record-winning coach, Steve Jones, 2016 and 2017 Associated Press Coach of the Year and five-time State Championship winning coach, on a live webinar Tuesday, June 22nd at 12PM CT. By sharing the key strategies behind developing influential leaders and successful program cultures, the free webinar is intended to drive confidence and craft mentorship skills for Coaches and Athletic Directors as they re-engage athletes this year through concepts including:

How to build player-led teams

Powerful connectivity needed to mold successful teamwork

Servant leadership tools and mindset needed to "lead upward"

To register for the How Great Leaders Build Great Teams webinar, please click here.

Key messaging within the webinar will pull from Jones' newly released book, The Twin Thieves: How Great Leaders Build Great Teams, which premiered earlier this month and quickly climbed the best-seller charts on Amazon to 57th worldwide. Additionally, attendees will benefit from the realistic, applicable tactics Jones engrained in his Kimberly High School Football program, which once maintained the nation's longest winning streak of 70 games. As national runner-up for the Don Shula NFL Coach of the Year in 2017, Jones will add his name to the impressive suite of coaches, athletes, and industry leaders featured within the BSN SPORTS Webinar arsenal, including: Carolina Panthers Head Coach Matt Rhule, Oregon Women's Basketball Coach Kelly Graves, Olympic Gold Medalist Swimmer Jessica Hardy-Meichtry, renowned NCAA Basketball Coach Tubby Smith, and first-ever female NFL Referee Sarah Thomas.

Jared Drinkwater, Chief Marketing Officer at BSN SPORTS, said, "We know that the value a great coach, Athletic Director or Administrator brings to a student-athlete extends far beyond the playing field, which is why we trust in the model of webinars hosted by coaches, for coaches. Under that umbrella, we are thrilled to add Steve Jones' name to our list of world-class resources. The concepts that Coach Jones has articulated in his book and will share with our audience are invaluable at any time, much less on the taper of a year that impeded opportunities for connection for all, including athletic programs. The undeniably lasting impact of a coach as a mentor, thought leader, and support system in the life of a young athlete will continue to drive our focus on creatively investing in premier tools and talent that support our mission – saving coaches time so that they can spend their days positively influencing their teams."

On the overall content of the webinar, Jones added, "Most people, leaders, and teams are held back due to The Twin Thieves - the fear of failure and the fear of judgment. When people and teams function from a place of fear they never become the best version of themselves. I'm excited to connect with BSN SPORTS's audience of coaches nationwide to share some practical information that will help unlock leaders and enable them to build elite teams."

Of the 130+ webinars hosted since last March, BSN SPORTS has issued tens of thousands of free continuing education certificates for coaches who attend educational sessions touching on topics from skills training and tactical coaching philosophies, to social and emotional learning curriculums and culturally-competent coaching guidance. Attendees are invited to continue the conversation beyond these events through a discussion forum, "The Coaches Corner", managed and facilitated by BSN SPORTS. Additionally, coaches can access the free motivational and educational content for their athletes driven by parent company Varsity Brands, the Believe in You® Video Series. The program offers unlimited access to three seasons of episodes, which has tallied over 1 million views. Each episode is accompanied by free curriculum and discussion guides to assist coaches and teachers in engaging student-athletes.

About BSN SPORTS

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS' more than 3,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: Herff Jones, a Varsity Achievement Brand; BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; and Varsity Spirit. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 8,200 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via catalog, telesales, ecommerce sites and direct sales channels.

