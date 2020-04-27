Bsquare Corporation Schedules First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 after the close of regular market trading on Monday, May 11, 2020. A conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

To access the call dial 1-800-458-4121 or 1-856-344-9290 for international callers, and reference "Bsquare Corporation First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call." A replay will be available for two weeks following the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers; reference pin number 2630235. A live and replay webcast of the call will be available at www.bsquare.com in the investor relations section.

About Bsquare Corporation

Bsquare builds technology that is powering the next generation of intelligent systems. We help companies realize the promise of IoT through the development of devices and systems that are cloud-enabled, share data seamlessly, facilitate distributed learning and control, and operate securely at scale. Bsquare's suite of services and software components create new revenue streams and operating models for our customers while providing opportunities for lowering costs and improving operations. We serve a global customer base from offices in Bellevue, Washington, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com.

Contact





Bsquare Investor Chris Wheaton, CFO Leslie Phillips Bsquare Corporation The Blueshirt Group +1 425.519.5900 + 1 415.217.5869 [email protected] [email protected]

BSQUARE, the BSQUARE Logo and DataV are trademarks of BSQUARE Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other names and brands herein may be trademarks of others.

SOURCE Bsquare

Related Links

http://www.bsquare.com

