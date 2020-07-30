Bsquare Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

SEATTLE, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced that it plans to release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, August 13, 2020. A conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time).

To access the call dial 1-866-248-8441 or 1-856-344-9206 for international callers, and reference "Bsquare Corporation Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call." A replay will be available for two weeks following the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or 1-412-317-6671 for international callers; reference pin number 2721094. A live and replay webcast of the call will be available at www.bsquare.com in the investor relations section.

About Bsquare Corporation

Bsquare builds technology that is powering the next generation of intelligent devices and the systems in which they operate. We believe the promise of IoT will be realized through the development of intelligent devices and intelligent systems that are cloud-enabled, contribute data, facilitate distributed control & decision making, and operate securely at scale. Bsquare's suite of services and software components allow our customers to create new revenue streams and operating models while providing new opportunities for lowering costs and improving operations. We serve a global customer base from offices in Seattle, Washington, and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com.

Bsquare Investor Chris Wheaton, CFO Leslie Phillips Bsquare Corporation The Blueshirt Group +1 425.519.5900 + 1 415.217.5869 [email protected] [email protected]

BSQUARE, the BSQUARE Logo and DataV are trademarks of BSQUARE Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other names and brands herein may be trademarks of others.

