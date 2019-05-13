Bsquare Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2019.

"Q1 was a difficult quarter for us," said newly-appointed Bsquare President and CEO Ralph C. Derrickson. "The DataV product initiative has not met expectations, and the third-party software business has continued to decline. To improve the business, we must lower expenses and rekindle revenue growth."

"In the second half of 2019 we are implementing a series of initiatives as part of a program I call One Bsquare that aligns our sales and marketing, strategic partnerships, and product development efforts. One Bsquare balances our third-party and IoT businesses, meeting our customers where they are, much earlier in their IoT/cloud journey. We intend to go to market with a pragmatic edge-to-cloud message and offering that builds on our legacy embedded OS business with a complimentary suite of software and services that allows our customers to build and operate the next generation of intelligent devices and systems."

"While I expect these initiatives, when fully implemented over the next several quarters, will have a positive impact on revenue growth, we cannot wait and see. We must implement expense reductions now and to that end we have flattened the organization, eliminating positions and redundancy at all levels. Last week we took the difficult step of downsizing our product development team and reducing annualized expense by approximately $4.5 million. Having these changes behind us in the second quarter will help set us up for reduced cash burn in the second half of 2019," concluded Mr. Derrickson.

First Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $15.1 million , down 27% compared to the first quarter of 2018 and down 10% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

, down 27% compared to the first quarter of 2018 and down 10% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018. Net loss was $2.8 million , or $(0.22) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.4 million , or $(0.19) per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018, and a net loss of $5.5 million , or $(0.43) per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

, or per diluted share, compared to a net loss of , or per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018, and a net loss of , or per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDAS (1) was negative $2.5 million , compared to negative $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2018 and negative $1.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

was negative , compared to negative in the first quarter of 2018 and negative in the fourth quarter of 2018. Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and short-term investments at March 31, 2019 totaled $15.3 million , a decrease of approximately $6.2 million from March 31, 2018 and a decrease of $1.7 million from December 31, 2018 .

Details as follows (unaudited, in thousands except percentages and per share amounts):



Three Months Ended



March 31,

2019



March 31,

2018



Q1-Q1

Change (2)



December 31,

2018



Q1-Q4

Change (3)

Revenue:





































Third-party software $ 13,101



$ 16,064



$ (2,963)



$ 13,862



$ (761)

Proprietary software

251





1,795





(1,544)





1,082





(831)

Professional engineering service

1,744





2,819





(1,075)





1,895





(151)

Total revenue $ 15,096



$ 20,678



$ (5,582)



$ 16,839



$ (1,743)

Total gross profit $ 2,391



$ 5,200





(2,809)



$ 3,690



$ (1,299)

Gross margins (2):





































Third-party software

15 %



17 %



(2) %



17 %



(2) % Proprietary software

15 %



98 %



(83) %



87 %



(72) % Professional engineering service

23 %



26 %



(3) %



24 %



(1) % Total gross margin

16 %



25 %



(9) %



22 %



(6) % Total operating expenses $ 5,270



$ 7,678



$ (2,408)



$ 9,293



$ (4,023)

Net loss $ (2,846)



$ (2,434)



$ (412)



$ (5,533)



$ 2,687

Per diluted share $ (0.22)



$ (0.19)



$ (0.03)



$ (0.43)



$ 0.21

Net loss excluding goodwill impairment (3) $ (2,846)



$ (2,434)



$ (412)



$ (1,795)



$ (1,051)

Per diluted share excluding goodwill impairment (3) $ (0.22)



$ (0.19)



$ (0.03)



$ (0.14)



$ (0.08)

Adjusted EBITDAS (1) $ (2,517)



$ (2,006)



$ (511)



$ (1,634)



$ (883)

Cash, restricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 15,263



$ 21,435



$ (6,172)



$ 16,677



$ (1,414)



Notes:

(1) Adjusted EBITDAS = Income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization, stock compensation expense and goodwill impairment charge. Adjusted EBITDAS is a non-GAAP measurement (reconciliation provided after financial statement tables). (2) For gross margin, amount represents percentage point change. (3) Net loss excluding goodwill impairment and per diluted share excluding goodwill impairment are non-GAAP measurements and exclude the goodwill impairment charge in the fourth quarter of 2018 of $3.7 million.

Financial Commentary on First Quarter 2019 Results (Compared to First Quarter 2018)

Third-party software revenue decreased for the quarterly period, driven by lower sales of Microsoft Embedded and Windows Mobile operating systems in Europe.

Proprietary software revenue decreased for the quarterly period, primarily due to timing of DataV software revenue recognition, as a greater portion of a DataV software license fee with a customer was recognized in the prior year period compared to a DataV software license fee with another customer in the current year period.

Professional engineering service revenue decreased for the quarterly period, primarily due to the completion in 2018 of several existing customer projects.

Operating expenses decreased for the quarterly period, due to lower salary, benefit, and marketing costs in selling, general and administrative expense areas from spending reductions initiated in 2018.

Second Quarter 2019 Outlook

On May 9, 2019, our Board of Directors approved a restructuring plan to reduce our workforce by 38 positions, or approximately 25%, in the second and third quarters of 2019 in order to reduce expense and re-align our go-forward business model under the One Bsquare initiative. The annualized expense equivalent of these reductions was approximately $4.5 million, including $1.0 million in contractor fees. Severance costs associated with the one-time involuntary benefit arrangement were approximately $1.1 million in cash; approximately half of these costs will be paid out during the second quarter of 2019 with the remaining costs to be paid in subsequent periods.

Management currently has the following expectations for the second quarter of 2019:

Revenue in the range of $12.5 million to $14.5 million , reflecting a reduction in Embedded OS sales to Honeywell, which we expect will impact revenue by $1.2 million to $1.5 million per quarter.

to , reflecting a reduction in Embedded OS sales to Honeywell, which we expect will impact revenue by to per quarter. Blended gross margin in the 15% to 17% range.

There will be a negative impact on cash in the second quarter associated with the one-time severance expense but an easing in cash utilization in the second half of 2019 as net losses will be moderated by lower operating expenses as a result of headcount reductions.

BSQUARE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts)





March 31,



December 31,





2019



2018





(Unaudited)









ASSETS















Current assets:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 7,489



$ 10,005

Restricted cash



338





263

Short-term investments



7,173





6,409

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $31 at March 31, 2019 and $40 at December 31, 2018



9,713





11,581

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



874





685

Contract assets



841





1,053

Total current assets



26,428





29,996

Restricted cash, long term



263





263

Equipment, furniture and leasehold improvements, net



989





911

Deferred tax assets



7





7

Intangible assets, net



242





267

Right-of-use assets, net



1,089





550

Other non-current assets including contract assets



655





550

Total assets

$ 29,673



$ 32,544

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:















Third-party software fees payable

$ 7,317



$ 7,620

Accounts payable



221





565

Accrued compensation



1,810





1,629

Other accrued expenses



434





653

Deferred rent, current portion



—





347

Operating lease, current portion



1,131





—

Deferred revenue, current portion



1,551





1,652

Total current liabilities



12,464





12,466

Deferred rent



—





150

Deferred revenue



1,162





1,037

Operating lease



374





—

Commitments and contingencies















Shareholders' equity:















Preferred stock, no par: 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



—





—

Common stock, no par: 37,500,000 shares authorized; 12,823,298 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2019 and 12,777,573 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018



138,448





138,280

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(916)





(926)

Accumulated deficit



(121,859)





(119,013)

Total shareholders' equity



15,673





18,341

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 29,673



$ 31,994



BSQUARE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2019



2018

Revenue:















Third-party software

$ 13,101



$ 16,064

Proprietary software



251





1,795

Professional engineering service



1,744





2,819

Total revenue



15,096





20,678

Cost of revenue:















Third-party software



11,149





13,354

Proprietary software



213





41

Professional engineering service



1,343





2,083

Total cost of revenue



12,705





15,478

Gross profit



2,391





5,200

Operating expenses:















Selling, general and administrative



2,934





5,448

Research and development



2,336





2,230

Total operating expenses



5,270





7,678

Loss from operations



(2,879)





(2,478)

Other income, net



33





44

Loss before income taxes



(2,846)





(2,434)

Income tax (expense) benefit



—





—

Net loss

$ (2,846)



$ (2,434)

Basic loss per share

$ (0.22)



$ (0.19)

Diluted loss per share

$ (0.22)



$ (0.19)

Shares used in per share calculations:















Basic



12,795





12,673

Diluted



12,795





12,673



BSQUARE CORPORATION NON-GAAP INFORMATION AND RECONCILIATION TO COMPARABLE GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands, unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2019



2018

Loss from operations as reported

$ (2,879)



$ (2,478)

Depreciation and amortization



194





141

Stock-based compensation



168





331

Adjusted EBITDAS (1)

$ (2,517)



$ (2,006)







(1) Adjusted EBITDAS is a non-GAAP financial measure. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAS is defined as income (loss) from operations before depreciation expense on fixed assets and amortization expense (including impairment) on intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, and goodwill impairment. Adjusted EBITDAS should not be construed as a substitute for net income (loss) or net cash provided (used) by operating activities (all as determined in accordance with GAAP) for the purpose of analyzing our operating performance, financial position and cash flows, as Adjusted EBITDAS is not defined by GAAP. However, BSQUARE regards Adjusted EBITDAS as a complement to net income and other GAAP financial performance measures, including an indirect measure of operating cash flow.

