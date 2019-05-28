Bsquare Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR) today reports a grant of a non-qualified stock option to purchase 100,000 shares of common stock under the company's 2011 Inducement Award Plan to Mary Haggard, who joined Bsquare as its Vice President of Strategic Partnerships effective May 20, 2019.

The option has a 10-year term and will vest 25% on the first anniversary of the grant date with the balance vesting in equal monthly installments for three years thereafter, subject to Ms. Haggard's continued employment with the company, and the exercise price is the closing price of the company's common stock on the grant date.

The grant was approved by the company's Compensation Committee on May 24, 2019. In accordance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4), the grant was made as an inducement material to Ms. Haggard's entering into an employment relationship with Bsquare.

About Bsquare

Bsquare provides a suite of software and services that allows our customers to build and operate the next generation of intelligent devices and systems. These devices and systems are cloud-enabled, contribute data and distributed intelligence, provide new ways to lower costs, and create new revenue streams. We meet our customers where they are in their transformation with secure, scalable edge-to-cloud solutions. Bsquare works side by side with partners like Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Intel to ensure our customers are on the leading edge of technology. For 25 years, we have served our global customer base from offices in Bellevue, Washington, the United Kingdom and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.bsquare.com.

