Bsquare Selected by Arcus FM to Help Develop Distributed Intelligence Solution for Facilities Management in Retail

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bsquare Corporation (NASDAQ: BSQR), a provider of next generation intelligent devices and systems, today announced an agreement with Arcus FM, a leading UK facilities management provider, to develop a distributed intelligence management solution to serve Arcus' growing portfolio of clients.

For its clients, Arcus maintains thousands of buildings and assets, for example, lighting, refrigeration, HVAC, mechanical and electrical items, as well as maintenance and cleaning. Bsquare's work with Arcus will include collecting data into the cloud from many different sources: from equipment in the buildings themselves (energy consumption, detailed machinery condition data) to external sources such as weather data. This distributed intelligence solution will provide detailed information to Arcus for a rapid response to identified problems. By creating more intelligent devices and systems, Arcus will have the ability to take preventative actions and keep situations and issues from becoming more serious problems.

Steve Willis, COO at Arcus, said: "We look forward to working with Bsquare to develop a new platform that will collect data both from equipment at the stores we service and from external sources, such as weather data, to improve our facilities management services. By using machine learning and process automation, we can help clients avoid equipment failure, unexpected downtime, repair costs, and more."

Accelerated by Bsquare's suite of software and services, the companies have already begun developing new monitoring solutions that will provide valuable insight and actionable data for maintenance teams. The solution, which includes machine learning and a complex rules engine, will allow Arcus to deliver proactive services to its clients, enhancing first-time fix rates and remote diagnostic capabilities, and optimizing energy consumption.

"We believe the opportunity to use Bsquare's distributed intelligence software and service suite to manage facilities is enormous," said Ralph C. Derrickson, President & CEO of Bsquare Corporation. "We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with Arcus, a leader in facilities management. Our joint efforts, I believe, will set a new bar for what retailers should expect from their facilities management partner."

Arcus offers a range of services to mirror the changing demands of its clients, with the capability to deliver bundled and single-stream services. It works in partnership with its clients to understand their requirements and develop bespoke data analytical reporting to optimise performance, reduce energy consumption and increase lifespan of estate and equipment.

About Bsquare

Bsquare builds technology that is powering the next generation of intelligent devices and the systems in which they operate. We believe the promise of IoT will be realized through the development of intelligent devices and intelligent systems that are cloud-enabled, contribute data, facilitate distributed control & decision making, and operate securely at scale. Bsquare's suite of services and software components allow our customers to create new revenue streams and operating models while providing new opportunities for lowering costs and improving operations. We serve a global customer base from offices in Bellevue, Washington, the United Kingdom and Taiwan. For more information, please visit www.bsquare.com.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Brendan Hughes

RH Strategic

+1 206-264-0246

bhughes@rhstrategic.com



Investor contact:

Leslie Phillips

Blueshirt Group

+1 415-217-5869

leslie@blueshirtgroup.com



Arcus press office:

Rebecca Murphy

Marketing & Communications Manager

Rebecca.murphy@arcus-group.co.uk

+44 (0)7741740748

BSQUARE, the BSQUARE Logo and DataV are trademarks of BSQUARE Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other names and brands herein may be trademarks of others.

SOURCE Bsquare

Related Links

http://www.bsquare.com/

