BSTX Rulebook for the First Regulated Security Token Exchange Published by the SEC

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Security Token Exchange ("BSTX") is pleased to announce that the proposed BSTX Rulebook for the trading of security tokens was published by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on October 11, 2019. BOX Digital Markets LLC ("BOX Digital") and tZERO Group, Inc. ("tZERO") announced the BSTX joint venture on June 19, 2018 to become the world's first regulated exchange for trading security tokens.

"The publication of the BSTX Rulebook is an important milestone as we work towards regulatory approval," said Lisa J. Fall, CEO of BSTX. "We believe the proposed rules provide a safe and transparent means for the trading of digitally enhanced securities. We welcome the public to comment or provide feedback on our proposal."

"The trading of security tokens on a regulated securities exchange will pave the way for further innovation in the financial markets. These digitally enhanced securities are an important, responsible step in the adoption of tokenization. Tokenization has the potential to make the capital markets more accessible, efficient, inexpensive, and secure, thereby benefiting all market participants," continued Fall.

tZERO manages ongoing technology implementation, administration, maintenance, and support. BOX Digital provides executive leadership and regulatory expertise.

About BSTX

BSTX is designing the world's first regulated exchange for trading digitally enhanced securities. BOX Exchange LLC ("BOX Exchange"), a national securities exchange registered with the SEC under Section 6 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, will operate and regulate BSTX as a facility of BOX Exchange. For more information on BSTX, visit: http://bstx.com.

About BOX Digital

BOX Digital Markets LLC is engaged in creating and developing markets for trading digital assets in a regulated environment. BOX Digital is a subsidiary of BOX Holdings Group LLC, which owns and operates BOX Options Market LLC, an equity options marketplace and a facility of BOX Exchange. Additional information about BOX Market and BOX Exchange can be found at http://www.boxoptions.com.

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. ("tZERO") is focused on the development and commercialization of financial technology (FinTech) enhanced with cryptographically-secured, decentralized ledgers – more commonly known as blockchain technology. Since its inception, tZERO has pioneered the effort to bring greater efficiency and transparency to capital markets. For more information on tZERO, please visit: https://www.tzero.com/.

tZERO is not a registered broker-dealer, funding portal, underwriter, investment bank, investment adviser or investment manager, and is not providing brokerage, investment banking or underwriting services, recommendations or investment advice to any person, and does not provide any brokerage services. tZERO takes no part in the negotiation or execution of secondary market transactions for the purchase or sale of securities and at no time has possession of investor funds or securities in connection with such transactions.

