BSV Academy launches free Merkle trees course

ZUG, Switzerland, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Academy, the online learning platform run by the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business with the BSV blockchain, today announces the official launch of the Bitcoin Primitives: Merkle trees course. The course is available free of charge and can be accessed from today at http://bitcoinsv.academy.

Bitcoin Primitives: Merkle Trees is one of three short courses that aim to educate developers and those working in the blockchain industry about the mechanics of the original Bitcoin protocol which, now restored in BSV, can massively scale to support a powerful distributed data network. The other two Primitives courses cover hash functions and digital signatures.

While the four-hour short course is aimed at developers, it is a beginner-level course and requires no previous knowledge of the BSV blockchain. The Merkle Trees course comprises six chapters, each of which focuses on specific components of the Merkle tree data structure and its application in the BSV protocol. At the end of the course, students will have an understanding of what Merkle trees are, how they help the BSV blockchain to scale and what elements are involved in a standardised Merkle proof.

At the conclusion of the course and upon completion of the final assessment, a course certificate will also be presented to those who have demonstrated proficiency and understanding of the subject matter.

BSV Academy is an online education platform which offers academia-quality, university-style courses and learning materials in three distinct streams about BSV: Theory, Development and Infrastructure, in addition to several short courses covering specific concepts and content in more detail. Developed and run by the global industry organisation supporting the BSV blockchain, BSV Academy has been created to make learning about use of the Bitcoin protocol for a powerful distributed data network – as designed by Satoshi Nakamoto – accessible, accurate and understandable.

With the launch of the Merkle Trees content, there are now three short courses available on the BSV Academy platform, which accompany full length introductory courses across three main streams: Bitcoin Theory, Bitcoin Development and Bitcoin Infrastructure.

Visit bitcoinsv.academy today to find out more.

Speaking on today's announcement, Jimmy Nguyen, Founding President of the global organisation for the BSV blockchain, commented:

'Education is a key growth driver for the BSV ecosystem, and we are pleased to announce the launch of our Merkle Trees course on the BSV Academy, which will help students understand the fundamental concepts that power the unbounded scaling and transaction throughput of the BSV blockchain. Developing blockchain talent and the skills required to build on BSV is crucial to further its adoption and create new applications that address the needs of enterprise, governments and consumers.'

About Bitcoin Association for BSV

Bitcoin Association for BSV is the Switzerland-based global industry organisation that works to advance business on the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain. It brings together essential components of the BSV ecosystem – enterprises, start-up ventures, developers, merchants, exchanges, service providers, blockchain transaction processors (miners), and others – working alongside them, as well as in a representative capacity, to drive further use of the BSV blockchain and uptake of the BSV digital currency.

The Association works to build a regulation-friendly ecosystem that fosters lawful conduct while facilitating innovation using all aspects of Bitcoin technology. More than a digital currency and blockchain, Bitcoin is also a network protocol; just like Internet protocol, it is the foundational rule set for an entire data network. The Association supports use of the original Bitcoin protocol to operate the world's single blockchain on BSV.

