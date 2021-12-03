BSV along with experts raise awareness on Superbugs post World Antimicrobial Awareness Week

According to Dr. Awopeju AT of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, "Superbugs are microorganisms that are resistant to many antibiotics. These superbugs could be drug-resistant bacteria, viruses or fungi which are difficult to treat posing a threat. They can infect anyone irrespective of age, sex, ethnicity or social status, however some people may have a higher risk of getting infected due to exposure to antibiotics, inadequate dosages, use of antibiotics for wrong reasons or have a weakened immune system."

Dr. Awopeju stated that people infected with superbugs experience the same symptoms as from drug susceptible organisms; however, symptoms would be more severe and prolonged. She stated that timely microbiological testing is crucial to determine if the antibiotic is susceptible or resistant to prevent MDR infections.

Dr. Unigwe, Infectious Disease Specialist from UNTH thinks that a recent rise in superbugs is partly to do with the overuse of antibiotics. He thinks that there is no way to stop antibiotic resistance entirely as it is part of the natural evolution of germs, yet it is essential for both doctors and patients to take steps to avoid antibiotic resistance.

Dr. Unigwe's advise to patients is to avoid infections in the first place to reduce the amount of antibiotics use and reduce the likelihood of resistance. There are many ways that drug-resistant infections can be prevented: immunization, safe food preparation, handwashing, and using antibiotics only when necessary. In addition, preventing infections also prevents the spread of resistant bacteria.

Experts are also tracking data on antibiotic-resistant infections to develop specific strategies to prevent those infections. Appropriate use of antibiotics, developing new antibiotics and new diagnostic tests are the other strategies to track development of resistance.

SOURCE BSV