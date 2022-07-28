BSV Blockchain introduced to Nigeria with real use case technology

An international delegation that represented the BSV Blockchain included Dr. Maximilian Sinan Korkmaz, Founder of My2Cents , Michał Scisłowski, CEO and Founder of Soundoshi , and Lorien Gamaroff, Co-Founder & CEO of Centbee .

Most notably both My2Cents and Centbee saw a strong uptake in traffic and downloads on the evening of the event. In the case of My2Cents the traffic increases have continued at an astonishing rate with a large proportion of that traffic coming from Nigeria.

How My2Cents works: Users pay a fraction of a cent to post and then other users pay similarly small amounts to like, comment and re-purpose the content. The BSV chain as a whole is processing over 1,000,000 transactions daily: https://bsvdata.com/applications

About the BSV Blockchain Association

