BTL AESTHETICS ANNOUNCES MULTIPLE AWARD WINS AND HONORS FOR EMSCULPT NEO, EMSCULPT, EMSELLA, AND EMTONE

The global pioneer in non-invasive body contouring procedures continues to set the standard for medical aesthetics innovation and effectiveness.

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL Aesthetics, the authority in non-invasive body contouring therapies, is thrilled to announce multiple award wins and honors from best-in-class publications for Emsculpt NEO (including its new Small Applicators), Emsculpt, Emsella, and Emtone. The devices were declared winners and recognized for the following awards:

ELLE Future of Beauty Awards ( December 2021 ): ELLE is a worldwide, best-selling lifestyle magazine that focuses on fashion, beauty, health, and entertainment. The publication named the new Emsculpt NEO Small Applicators a winner in the Treatments award category.

Dermascope Aestheticians' Choice Awards ( February 2022 ): Dermascope Magazine is a leading educational resource and trade journal for skincare professionals. Emsculpt NEO was named the winner in the 8th annual awards for Favorite Sculpting Device.

Glamour Beauty Awards ( March 2022 ): Glamour is one of the most popular fashion and beauty media brands in the world. Emsculpt NEO was selected as a winner in the Beauty Innovators category of the awards.

NewBeauty ( April 2022 ): NewBeauty is a leading beauty publication focused on the latest advancements in products, treatments, and cosmetics procedures. NewBeauty named both Emsculpt NEO and Emsella as winners in the Best In-Office Treatments category.

InStyle Best Beauty Buys ( May 2022 ): InStyle is a world-renowned beauty, fashion, and lifestyle magazine. InStyle named Emsculpt NEO a winner in their annual Best Beauty Buys awards.

SHAPE Skin Awards ( May 2022 ): SHAPE is a leading American fitness publication. SHAPE announced Emsculpt NEO as a winner of their 2022 Skin Awards.

Further, Emsculpt NEO, Emsculpt, and Emtone were all honored at AMWC (Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress) in Monaco. Emsculpt NEO was shortlisted in the AMWC Aesthetic Medicine Awards and recognized as "the best non-invasive body shaping technology," while Emsculpt and Emtone were honored for "The best non-surgical and body shaping clinical result," for Dr. Diane Duncan, M.D, whose results competed in the final round with 7 other non-surgical body shaping clinical cases. The AMWC Aesthetic Medicine Awards celebrates the incredible achievements of physicians, as well as the innovations of the industry.

"As BTL continues to disrupt the medical aesthetics market with its gold standard, technological innovations, we are honored that our products are consistently being recognized year after year in the industry," said John Ferris, Vice President of Marketing. "This is a testament to the extensive research and years of development that's put behind every one of our products."

ABOUT BTL AESTHETICS

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major manufacturers of medical and aesthetic equipment. With 2,400 employees located in more than 65 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT NEO, EMSCULPT, EMSELLA, EMTONE, and BTL Exilis ULTRA. Additional information can be found at www.bodybybtl.com .

