BTL Continues to Revolutionize Non-Invasive Aesthetics and Sets the Tone for the Future of Cellulite Treatment

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, the manufacturer behind the game changing EMSCULPT treatment, further transforms existing aesthetic protocols with its latest technology—EMTONE. Unveiled today, EMTONE raises the bar in the treatment of cellulite by being the first treatment to apply radio frequency and targeted pressure energy simultaneously. This innovative combination allows the treatment to address all major contributing factors to cellulite, making it the first and only effective solution for cellulite without any downtime.

"BTL is dedicated to ongoing research and innovation in order to continually bring new, effective solutions to our physician partners and patients," shared John Ferris, VP of Marketing for BTL. "With the launch of EMSCULPT last year, we shifted the body shaping paradigm entirely as the first to address muscle tone and definition. With the introduction of EMTONE, we're excited to do the same for the treatment of cellulite, further solidifying the brand's leadership position within the industry."





The first of its kind energy combination—thermal monopolar radio frequency and mechanical targeted pressure energy— is what sets EMTONE apart from similar treatments available. This unrivaled combination has a profound effect on connective tissues that lead to cellulite, resulting in increased production of collagen and elastin to effectively address all major contributing factors to cellulite and smooth the appearance of dimpling. EMTONE can also be used on all body types with no BMI or skin color restrictions.

"Approximately 90% of women have some form of cellulite, and it's something that numerous patients bring up to me on a daily basis," shared Dr. Dendy Engelman, board certified dermatologist. "Up until now the treatment of cellulite has been extremely challenging as there hasn't been an effective solution, or one without downtime. I'm thrilled to now have EMTONE to offer as it fills the existing void in cellulite treatments."

Clinical studies demonstrate that EMTONE is 64% more effective than standalone cellulite treatments for building elastin, and 59% more effective for building collagen. Additionally, EMTONE was shown to be 50% faster than standalone therapies, with a 90% rate of patient satisfaction.

"EMTONE sets an entirely new standard for the treatment of cellulite," says Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist and Founder of PFRANKMD & Skin Salon. "There has never been a non-invasive cellulite treatment that has shown such high levels of patient satisfaction within the industry. Not only do patients experience better results but they also see results faster than existing protocols," added Dr. Frank.

For best results, most patients undergo 4 treatments, scheduled once or twice a week. A treatment typically takes about 20 minutes depending on the treated area. For more information on EMTONE and to find a physician near you, please visit www.bodybybtl.com.

About BTL

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major manufacturers of medical and aesthetic equipment. With over 1,500 employees located in more than 53 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT, BTL EMSELLA, EMTONE, BTL Vanquish ME, BTL Exilis ULTRA, and BTL Cellutone. Additional information can be found at www.bodybybtl.com.

