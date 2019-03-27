BTL to Unveil Proprietary Research Studies and Preview Latest Innovation at the American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery's Annual Conference

BOSTON, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BTL, leaders in non-invasive aesthetics, today announced that eight studies have been accepted for presentation at the 39th Annual Conference of the American Society for Laser Medicine & Surgery (ASLMS) taking place March 27th – 31st. Having transformed the body shaping category with its launch of EMSCULPT last year and with the acceptance of numerous studies for presentation during the elite conference, BTL further solidifies its position as a leader in aesthetic innovation.

Continuing the momentum of EMSCULPT, the brand will take its strengthening and toning capabilities to new areas of the body with the release of its small applicator. Up until now, there were only FDA cleared protocols for the abdominals and buttocks. With the addition of the small applicator, EMSCULPT is now cleared for strengthening, firming and toning of arms and thighs, further expanding the device's versatility for physicians, adding additional revenue opportunities and patient's satisfaction. Similar to abdominal and buttocks therapies, unique protocols have been developed for the treatment of the arms, thighs, and calves.

"We at BTL are always researching new innovations and raising the bar in aesthetics in order to improve patient satisfaction and outcomes," shared John Ferris, Vice President of US Marketing at BTL. "We're looking forward to sharing our latest findings with the esteemed attendees of ASLMS and being the driving force behind the ongoing evolution of the category," added John Ferris.

In addition to launching the small applicator, BTL will also highlight new clinical findings demonstrating long term EMSCULPT results with six-month and one-year data. Research will also be unveiled showcasing the impressive results for the new applications. Additionally, the brand will celebrate their physician supporters and the impact of EMSCULPT with an exclusive event Thursday evening.

Brand presentations during the ASLMS conference will include:

Title: Ultrasonography Evaluation of Changes in Subcutaneous Abdominal Fat Thickness Following HIFEM Treatments: Results of 6-Month Follow-Up

Date: March 29th

Time: 4:08 – 4:13 PM

Product: EMSCULPT

Presenter: Dr. Bruce E. Katz

Category: Clinical Applications - Multispecialty

Title: Body Contouring Device

Date: March 29th

Time: 5:45 – 5:48 PM

Product: EMSCULPT

Presenter: Dr. Bruce E. Katz

Category: Tech Connect

Title: Combining Cryolipolysis and HIFEM to Optimize Body Contouring and Other Latest Developments

Date: March 30th

Time: 7:16 – 7:28 AM

Product: EMSCULPT

Presenter: Dr. Suzanne Kilmer

Category: Full Spectrum of Body Contouring

Title: Non-Invasive Induction of Muscle Fiber Hypertrophy and Hyperplasia: Effects of High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic (HIFEM) Field Evaluated in an In Vivo Porcine Model

Date: March 30th

Time: 1:34 – 1:41 PM

Product: EMSCULPT

Presenter: Dr. Diane Duncan

Category: Basic Science and Transitional Research

Title: Biochemical Perspective of Fat Physiology After Application of HIFEM Field Technology: Additional Investigation of Fat Disruption Effects in A Porcine Study

Date: March 30th

Time: 3:31 – 3:38 PM

Product: EMSCULPT

Presenter: Dr. Yael Halaas

Category: Basic Science and Transitional Research

Title: MRI Evaluation of Changes in Gluteal Muscles Following Treatments with the High-Intensity Focused Electromagnetic (HIFEM) Technology

Date: March 30th

Time: 4:33 – 4:38 PM

Product: EMSCULPT

Presenter: Dr. Melanie D. Palm

Category: Clinical Applications - Cutaneous

Title: Long-Term Follow-Up on Patients with HIFEM-Induced Abdominal Tissue Changes: MRI and CT Assisted Quantification of Muscle Growth and Fat Reduction

Date: March 30th

Time: 4:39 – 4:44 PM

Product: EMSCULPT

Presenter: Dr. David Kent

Category: Clinical Applications - Cutaneous

Title: Histological Examination of Skin Tissue in Porcine Animal Model After Simultaneous Application of Monopolar Radiofrequency and Targeted Pressure Energy

Date: March 31st

Time: 8:25 – 8:32 AM

Product: BTL Aesthetics

Presenter: Dr. Brian Kinney

Category: Basic Science and Translational Research

The American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery Inc. (ASLMS) has the ultimate responsibility for the planning, development and content of continuing education programs and presentations, including those highlighted above. BTL did not direct content or influence the planning or implementation of the ASLMS 39th Annual Conference. The spontaneous opinions expressed by speakers and participants during these activities belong to those individuals.

About EMSCULPT

Utilizing HIFEM technology, EMSCULPT introduced an entirely new technology to aesthetics that goes beyond waist line reduction and elimination of fat cells to strengthen muscles. The unique technology induces approximately 20,000 supramaximal muscle contractions per 30 minute session and is the ONLY technology that strengthens and defines hard to target areas including the abdominals and buttocks.

About BTL

Founded in 1993, BTL has grown to become one of the world's major manufacturers of medical and aesthetic equipment. With over 1,500 employees located in more than 53 countries, BTL has revolutionized the way to offer the most advanced non-invasive solutions for body shaping, skin tightening & other medical aesthetic treatments, including women's intimate health and wellness. BTL's brands include EMSCULPT, BTL EMSELLA, BTL Vanquish ME, BTL Exilis ULTRA, and BTL Cellutone. Additional information can be found at www.bodybybybtl.com.

