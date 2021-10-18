BtLux Exchange 2.0 upgrade officially launched by one of the world's leading exchange system

BEIJING, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 6, 2021, after working hard day and night, a team of top blockchain technology and research experts in the financial field around the world, officially launched the upgraded version of BtLux Exchange 2.0 to provide users with a better experience and help enterprises quickly get on the "chain". The 2.0 upgrade version has been comprehensively strengthened and upgraded its brand, products, and risk control, which indicates that BtLux is fully armed to welcome the establishment of the global regulatory system with a solid posture. Safety is longitude, compliance is latitude.

As one of the world's leading exchange system, BtLux2.0 is based on a powerful distributed architecture design and adopts a high-performance memory matching mode to comprehensively enhance system access performance and stability. In terms of digital asset security, the wallets separate cold and hot storage, multi-layer encryption, offline cold storage, and bank-level guarantees for fund security. At the same time, the top-level security system with face intelligent recognition technology is enabled to deeply integrate KYC, identity authentication, and coin withdrawal services to improve security; top-level risk control and 7*24 hours real-time monitoring, to maximize the safety of user assets.

Anticipate the situation, the new version 2.0 upgrade

The finance is close related to economic development and national security. With the rapid development of the crypto industry in recent years, exchanges have become a mirror of compliance and security. You can smell a trace of the "wind direction" of policies and market conditions according to the attitudes of regulators to the exchanges. For example, the United States, the global financial center, has been managing licenses for crypto assets very early. In 2017, Washington passed Act 5031, which stipulates the licenses that cryptocurrency exchanges need to apply for. Contrary to the United States, China strictly prohibits exchanges that cryptocurrency-related business activities in China are all illegal, by recent announcement.

BtLux, which has gained insight into the regulatory situation for a lone time, has focused its newly launched version 2.0 on the application of blockchain technology and empowered entities in order to comply with the regulatory policies of different countries and regions. The highlight is the F10 function, which reflects the fundamentals of the project. The entity enterprise first realizes digital transformation through the SEA public chain, which is also one of the double-star sub-projects (the other one is BtLux), and then takes use of BtLux F10 function to change the traditional production relationship, allowing its consumers or investors to grasp the "dynamic value" data of the enterprise in real time through the fundamentals of the project, such as development situation, change curve, and distributable benefits per share. Through a digital trading platform that supports real-time perception of changes, real-time analysis of changes, and real-time optimal decision-making, users and investors can enter the traditional financial market with a lower threshold standard.

After the comprehensive upgrade, BtLux Exchange will maximize the value-carrying and value-transmitting functions of the blockchain, and maximize the concept of equality and openness of the blockchain, effectively reducing the operating cost of the physical industrial chain and improving industrial circulation efficiency, realize the value sharing between nodes, break away from the virtual to the real, let technology truly empower the real economy, provide an innovative compliance route for cryptocurrency exchanges, and create the next "miracle" of blockchain-enabled entities.

Safety compliance, accelerating global deployment

Since the establishment of BtLux, it has always adhered to the safety and compliance route. BtLux, has successively obtained the authoritative certification of the three major institutions of Australia AUSTRAC, US FinCEN, and Canadian FINTRAC, could provide digital currency transaction services. The Singapore MAS has also accepted BtLux's application for MPI license. BtLux knows that the biggest enemy in the cryptocurrency trading battlefield is actually itself, and its own operational strength and safety and compliance are the fundamentals for its survival.

Therefore, BtLux has never stopped exploring, focusing on the global real economy with a strategic vision, adhering to the operating philosophy of security, specialization, innovation and globalization, seizing the international market, and striving to provide global users with professional, safe and reliable and credible physical digital economy token trading services to help the global node economy to rejuvenate and vitalize.

No matter its business philosophy or actual actions, BtLux is constantly improving the security and compliance level of the platform, and actively cooperating with local government regulatory policies. The executives of BtLux said that it is a guarantee to customers and a commitment to itself by looking at the world but not aggressively expanding. BtLux believes that more crypto exchanges like BtLux who gradually explores the "compliance way" will become a model trading platform in the industry, it is bound to break through in this regulatory environment and promote the prosperity of the entire crypto industry.

SOURCE BtLux