BTS 'Lights/Boy With Luv'

"Lights" conveys the message of hope that one can connect with the others through sounds and see each other's lights whenever they close their eyes. The song will also be the first Japan-original song in four years that will be accompanied by a music video.

MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA reached No. 1 in 86 regions immediately after the album's digital release, topping both the Billboard 200 (dated April 27) and U.K.'s Official Albums Chart 100 (dated April 19). The group gave their first performance on Saturday Night Live on April 13. From the album, "Boy With Luv feat. Halsey" ranked at No. 8 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart (dated April 27), the highest record ever by a Korean group, and earned three Guinness certifications as the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours, and most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-Pop group.

At the 2019 Billboard Music Awards where they performed "Boy With Luv" together with Halsey on May 1, BTS won the Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist.

May 4 (local time) saw the start of "BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'" that consists of 16 shows in 8 cities around the globe, including two Wembley Stadium shows in June.

Limited Edition A of the new single comes with a DVD containing the music videos of "Lights" and "IDOL" while the DVD on Limited Edition B features the making of both the music video of "Lights" and jacket photos. Limited Edition C includes a 36-page photo booklet including exclusive photos of the group.

Limited Edition A (CD + DVD)

Disc 1: CD (same content as in Limited Editions B & C and Standard Edition)

Lights Boy With Luv -Japanese ver.- IDOL -Japanese ver.-

Disc 2: DVD

Lights -Music Video- IDOL -Music Video-

Limited Edition B (CD + DVD)

Disc 1: CD (same content as in Limited Editions A & C and Standard Edition)

Disc 2: DVD

Lights [Making of Music Video] Making of Jacket Photos

Limited Edition C (CD + photo booklet)

36 page booklet

CD (same content as in Limited Editions A & B and Standard Edition)

BTS WORLD TOUR 'LOVE YOURSELF: SPEAK YOURSELF'

May 4, 2019 Los Angeles, USA Rose Bowl Stadium May 5, 2019 Los Angeles, USA Rose Bowl Stadium May 11, 2019 Chicago, USA Soldier Field May 12, 2019 Chicago, USA Soldier Field May 18, 2019 New Jersey, USA Metlife Stadium May 19, 2019 New Jersey, USA Metlife Stadium May 25, 2019 Sao Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque May 26, 2019 Sao Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque Jun 1, 2019 London, UK Wembley Stadium Jun 2, 2019 London, UK Wembley Stadium Jun 7, 2019 Paris, France Stade de France Jun 8, 2019 Paris, France Stade de France Jul 6, 2019 Osaka, Japan Yanmar Stadium Nagai Jul 7, 2019 Osaka, Japan Yanmar Stadium Nagai Jul 13, 2019 Shizuoka, Japan Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa Jul 14, 2019 Shizuoka, Japan Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa

* More dates to come: https://bts.ibighit.com/eng/tour/love_yourself/

ABOUT BTS

BTS, an acronym of Bangtan Sonyeondan or "Beyond the Scene", is a South Korean boyband that is capturing the hearts of millions of fans globally. The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook. Gaining recognition from their authentic, self-produced music and top-notch performances to the way they interact with their fans, the band is well on their way to becoming a global icon since they debuted in June 2013. While imparting a positive influence through activities such as the LOVE MYSELF campaign and the UN 'Speak Yourself' speech, BTS has mobilized millions of fans across the world (named ARMY), topped prominent music charts, sold out worldwide tours including stadiums and have been recognized with numerous prestigious awards like the Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards.

