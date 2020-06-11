btwTAG Announces the Immediate Availability of Cost Effective Enterprise Contact Tracing and Social Distancing Solution

NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- btwTAG Safety, LLC ("btwTAG Safety" or the "Company") announced today, its new contact tracing solution (the "btwTAG" or the "TAG") for organizations navigating the complex workplace safety challenges presented by COVID-19. The btwTAG is a confidential workplace contact tracer and social distancing alert system that mitigates contagion risks and ensures that enterprises can remain operational amidst a still-evolving pandemic. The TAG is available now for organizations based in the United States, Europe, Latin and South America and the Company is currently in advanced discussions with enterprises with manufacturing, distribution and office facilities, health care networks, universities and educational institutions, travel and leisure companies, entertainment companies and venues and various other organizations in search of a simple and immediately deployable solution to best prepare for the challenges of getting Back To Work in the safest manner possible.

"Every company, organization and institution is looking for tools and solutions to make their employees, customers, visitors and other constituents as safe as possible, as the world returns to work, school and other normal aspects of life, even in the face of a global pandemic like COVID-19," said Bo Pyskir, CEO of btwTAG, a former Motorola executive, who is also currently the CEO of Rhino Defense, Inc., a global leader in providing best in-class radio frequency management solutions that protect personnel, facilities and proprietary data. "But in order for companies and organizations to create an environement where people feel safe in the workplace, they need effective tools that empower them to take quick action and make highly informed decisions. btwTAG is an immediately available, easily deployable solution that empowers any enterprise to provide a safer environment to its on-site personnel and be optimally prepared to react quickly and effectively to any COVID-19 related issues."

Each TAG has an IoT-based contact tracing capability to generate actionable and confidential data, under the sole control of the enterprise, to trace interaction between on-site personnel, provide social distancing reminders and alerts, minimize contagion risk, and restore organizational peace of mind. Here's how the btwTAG works:

A wearable TAG is provided to all on-site personnel. The lightweight TAG is smaller than a standard ID badge, one centimeter thick and easily and comfortably fits in a standard pocket. Additional visitor or guest TAGs can also be provided to any individuals who come onsite. The TAG alerts the holder when social distancing protocols have been breached, allowing them to return to safe distances. Each TAG will record all contacts made with other TAGs and periodically download data to a confidential and proprietary database showing time stamps, impersonal identification codes, duration of contact, and location information. Authorized personnel can monitor the btwTAG dashboard to manage contact data and statistics in order to optimize workflows, while prioritizing workplace safety. If a TAG holder tests positive for COVID-19, the enterprise will be able to immediately determine detailed contact histories and notify individuals with recorded contacts, while maintaining holistic operations and minimizing unnecessary potential disruptions. Privacy is paramount with btwTAG, which functions with anonymity using aliases and IDs, and does not need personal data to operate. TAGs can be configured to comply with all federal, state, and local orders for physical distancing.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has presented companies and institutions around the world with a new set of intertwined workplace safety and operational challenges," said Walter McLallen, Chairman of btwTAG, who is also the co-Chairman of Tomahawk Strategic Solutions, a leading provider of specialty training, advisory, and continuing education programs to prepare organizations for evolving threats and emergency situations. "To ensure both near and long-term viability and success, every enterprise needs tools and solutions that allow them to protect their personnel and operations. The btwTAG generates highly actionable, proprietary data, which in combination with the use of other protective protocols, policies and procedures, will allow early, rapid and precise actions to be taken. We believe the use of TAGs will make the workplace materially safer, demonstrating a proactive commitment by the Enterprise to its employees and the public."

btwTAG is working with various partners to introduce and bring the btwTAG to market, including entering into a key distribution partnership with LHP Engineering Solutions, an engineering services provider and technology leader in functional safety with offices across the United States, Europe, Latin America and Asia.

"LHP is delighted to offer the highly customizable btwTAG solution as part of LHP's Connected Workplace Health portfolio. The btwTAG is a highly effective, low-cost tool to help enterprises manage their social distancing and provide traceability to limit community spread within the business," said Michael King, President, LHP Data Analytics and IoT Solutions.

The btwTAG is immediately available for deployment.

btwTAG is a confidential workplace contact tracer and social distancing alert system that significantly mitigates contagion risks and ensures enterprises remain operational in the face of an unpredictable and volatile global pandemic environment. btwTAG leverages cutting-edge contact tracing hardware called TAGs to generate actionable, confidential data, fully managed and controlled by the enterprise to rapidly and precisely help trace interaction between onsite personnel, provide social distancing alerts, minimize contagion risk, and restore organizational peace of mind and safety. For more information, visit www.btwTAG.com.

Founded in 2001 with the mission to create a safer, smarter and more connected world, LHP Engineering Solutions (LHP) has provided engineering services and technology integration for embedded controls, telematics, data analytics, and model-based design. We specialize in creating custom, flexible, and comprehensive technology solutions in the automotive, aerospace, and medical fields. For more information, visit www.lhpes.com.

