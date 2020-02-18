BTX-Backed Chevy Earns Top Spot for JDM in NASCAR Race

SHELTON, Conn., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This past weekend the No. 0 BTX Global Logistics Chevrolet, driven by BJ McLeod of JD Motorsports, finished 13th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series' opening race in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The BTX Global Logistics and Orlando Event Productions (OPAV) sponsored car started from the 22nd position and finished in the Top 15 as driver McLeod skillfully avoided multiple crashes and obstacles throughout the race. McLeod's success has earned him a spot on the track in the next series race in Las Vegas this Saturday, February 23.

"This was a strong finish that marks another successful partnership between BTX, OPAV and JDM," said David Graziotti, of BTX Orlando. "We all value speed, teamwork and dedication – all key ingredients to staying on top in our respective industries."

BTX Global Logistics provides traditional and expedited transportation services to customers around the world.

This is the second time that BTX Global Logistics and longtime customer, OPAV, join forces to sponsor a JD Motorsports racecar. In 2019, the companies partnered in a co-branding effort of two JD Motorsports Chevrolets.

BTX Global Logistics is a worldwide shipping and logistics organization that provides flexible transportation solutions for shipments of any weight or size, anywhere in the world. With 40 years of experience, BTX brings a team of seasoned logistics professionals together to offer customers the highest quality of service. BTX's services include expedited, air freight, ground freight, sea freight, white glove, trade show, e-commerce, fulfillment, distribution and much more. Visit www.btxglobal.com for more information.

