BTX Global Logistics Experiences Record Growth for 3rd Consecutive Year

SHELTON, Conn., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BTX Global Logistics closed the third consecutive year (2019, 2018 and 2017) with over 25-percent year-over-year growth in sales and market coverage. Headquartered in Shelton, Conn., BTX Global Logistics is a privately-owned organization that provides shipping, logistics and e-commerce solutions for customers around the world.

2019's milestones included the expansion of BTX's footprint into eight new markets in the U.S. and Canada; the introduction of new specialized service offerings; the development and integration of new systems and technology, the recruitment of new talent and the attendance of key industry trade shows and conferences throughout the year.

"BTX's record growth and success is attributed to the talent, hard work and dedication of our staff and branches," said Ross Bacarella, President and CEO of BTX Global Logistics. "It is our continual goal to listen to our customers, anticipate their needs and tailor our solutions to make their lives easier."

BTX's CFO and CEO were publicly acknowledged in 2019 for excellence in business, leadership, vision and innovation. In January, BTX Chief Financial Officer Marty Capuano received the Westfair's C-Suite Award for exceptional leadership. In November, BTX President and CEO Ross Bacarella was inducted into the Junior Achievement of Greater Fairfield County Hall of Fame.

2019 was also the fourth consecutive year that BTX Global Logistics was named a Connecticut Hearst Media Group Top Workplace. BTX was also awarded that honor in 2016, 2017 and 2018.

BTX also continued its philanthropic efforts throughout the year by supporting and participating in key local, national and global community initiatives for organizations like the Special Olympics, Knights of Columbus, Homes for the Brave (HFTB), Pilot House and The 900 Project.

BTX is projected to experience another year of significant growth in 2020.

For more information about BTX Global Logistics and its wide range of services, please visit www.btxglobal.com.

