Bubba's Exotic Motorsports Opens New Location Following Widespread Success

LAKE PARK, Fla., Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The widely renowned Bubba's Exotic Motorsports (BEM) announced the opening of their brand new location in Lake Park, Florida at a state of the art, custom-built facility. With a space as large as 15,000 square feet, the all-inclusive facility caters to the modern performance market including vehicles of all types – such as the Camaro, Corvette, Mustang, Jeep, truck and exotics. At their new spot, BEM offers mechanical, upholstery, body and paint services for cars, trucks and motorcycles, just in time for the holiday season.

Owned by father-son duo Tom and Bubba, BEM is comprised of top-notch talent. From the award-winning design and build style of Bubba himself to the highly skilled staff that helps bring it all together with over 120 years of combined experience in mechanical, interior, and body/paint techniques, BEM offers the highest quality with a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.

"From a simple oil change to a twin turbo upgrade on a Lamborghini, lifts on trucks and Jeeps, wheel and tire upgrades, body kits and more, BEM can take care of it," said Bubba, co-owner of BEM. "We have the latest in technology, including tire mounting and balancing equipment to laser guided fabrication equipment, code scanning, custom tunes, and performance software for all makes and models. It's a one stop shop for all things motor-operated."

The new facility offers customers an all-access experience.

Recently, Tom and Bubba teamed up with Orange County Choppers' (OCC) founder and American Chopper reality star Paul Teutul Sr. to build OCC's first ever custom-made motorcycles to hit the retail market, called the "Senior" Series. The new location has a dedicated building area where the OCC bikes are currently in production, as well as a complete fabrication area, for customers to get a first-hand look at the new bikes.

Onlookers will be fascinated to know that Discovery Channel will also film at the new location for American Chopper's second season to air in the spring of 2019, as well as BEM's two #1 internationally syndicated motor sports shows. Guests will be able to meet Tom and Bubba in-person, while seeing them and their team build these bikes in action.

BEM caters to motor enthusiasts of all kinds.

Because of their widely recognized success, it comes as no surprise that BEM has built for several celebrity and wealthy clients, including baseball players Derek Dietrich, Logan Morrison, Tim Wood, Bucky Dent, Remey Reed, Tyler Kolek, and Floyd Rag.

"We just finished a very cool build for baseball player Remey Reed. We did a Turbonetic's turbocharger installation on Remey's 2014 Camaro taking it from the stock 420 horsepower to almost 700 horsepower," said Bubba.

While BEM is known to cater to a wealthy, high-performance loving audience, they consider their average performance car owners to be of equal importance. In fact, they owe much of their success as a business to these car owners because their support is "the foundation of what we do and who we are," explains Bubba.

They will continue carrying many of the brands that motor enthusiasts love.

For customers worried that the new location will extinguish many of their sought-after products, BEM assures them not to worry. The complete line of American Racing wheels, NITTO tires, Capristo exhaust, Borla exhaust, Extreme Dimensions body kits, Carbon Creations, Turbonetics, Precision Turbo, Hellion Turbo, STEEDA Autosports, Watson Racing, and every major brand in the industry today will still be part of BEM's brand. Their 20,000 part online catalog offers industry pricing to beat the rest at www.bubbasexoticmotorsports.com.

BEM will offer a Grand Opening and Holiday Special to commemorate their new location.

To kick off their new facility, BEM will host a grand opening event on Saturday December 15th where they will be offering a "Grand Opening and Holiday Special" until January 2, 2019. The offer includes 10% off on any wheel and tire combination, as well as an oil change or free tire rotation that gets customers' cars and trucks ready to travel home for the holidays for $29.95.

During the season of giving, what better way to make your partner happy than by presenting them with a tire or wheel upgrade for their ride? Call or stop by for your appointment today at (561) 410-5527. Happy Holidays!

New facility address: 1360 N Killian Dr.; Lake Park, FL; 33403

New phone number: (561) 410-5527.

