Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream Launches New Flavor Contest
Grand Prize Winner to Receive One-Year Supply of Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream along with a Flavor Release Party
AIEA, Hawaii, Aug. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With innovative flavors like Li Hing Mango, Passion Fruit, Lychee and Green Tea, Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts is looking to everyday fans for the brand's next new flavor idea for their popular mochi ice cream line. The winning suggestion will be developed and released in stores across the country next year.
Any flavor is possible, and fans are encouraged to submit their tastiest suggestions - all in the spirit of Bubbies' extensive line of more than 25 delectable varieties. The grand prize winner will receive major bragging rights, a one-year supply of Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream and an exclusive party once their flavor launches. Five finalists will win one-month's worth of Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream. Each guest who submits a flavor idea will receive a product coupon for $2.00 off the purchase of a retail box of Bubbies Mochi.
Lovers of Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream have the chance to create a novelty, limited-edition flavor by submitting it through the website:
- Visit www.BubbiesIceCream.com/MakeMyBubbies and submit your most appealing flavor idea.
- On Friday, September 7, 2018, the finalists will be posted. Vote online for your favorite and share the flavor you'd like us to create by using the hashtag #MakeMyBubbies
- Fan voting will take place until midnight Pacific Time on Friday, September 21, 2018.
Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream will select and announce the winner on Monday, September 24, 2018.
"Mochi ice cream is emerging as the latest trendy dessert and we're always looking to use our premium, natural ingredients to produce exciting flavors," said Rick Schaffer, CEO of Bubbies Ice Cream. "We want our fans to be the center of attention and are excited to embark on this playful journey to create the next progressive flavor together."
About Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts
For more than 30 years, Bubbies has been an iconic Hawaiian brand best known for its premium Ice Cream. Starting with the highest quality ingredients, Bubbies delivers the creamiest ice cream experience using a secret family recipe that uses a proprietary cream base, giving Bubbies a superb premium texture and taste. Bubbies extends its passion for quality and flavor to give customers a deliciously unique way to experience frozen desserts. www.BubbiesIceCream.com.
SOURCE Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts