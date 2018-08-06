Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream Launches New Flavor Contest

Lovers of Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream have the chance to create a novelty, limited-edition flavor by submitting it through the website:

Visit www.BubbiesIceCream.com/MakeMyBubbies and submit your most appealing flavor idea. On Friday, September 7, 2018 , the finalists will be posted. Vote online for your favorite and share the flavor you'd like us to create by using the hashtag #MakeMyBubbies Fan voting will take place until midnight Pacific Time on Friday, September 21, 2018 .

Bubbies Mochi Ice Cream will select and announce the winner on Monday, September 24, 2018.

"Mochi ice cream is emerging as the latest trendy dessert and we're always looking to use our premium, natural ingredients to produce exciting flavors," said Rick Schaffer, CEO of Bubbies Ice Cream. "We want our fans to be the center of attention and are excited to embark on this playful journey to create the next progressive flavor together."

About Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts



For more than 30 years, Bubbies has been an iconic Hawaiian brand best known for its premium Ice Cream. Starting with the highest quality ingredients, Bubbies delivers the creamiest ice cream experience using a secret family recipe that uses a proprietary cream base, giving Bubbies a superb premium texture and taste. Bubbies extends its passion for quality and flavor to give customers a deliciously unique way to experience frozen desserts. www.BubbiesIceCream.com.

SOURCE Bubbies Homemade Ice Cream & Desserts

Related Links

http://www.BubbiesIceCream.com

