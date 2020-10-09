Bubble Butt, a Cheeky New Rosé Seltzer, Launches Nationally

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Nielsen Beverage analysts, sales of canned hard seltzers and wines are becoming increasingly popular. Cans account for a growing segment of the wine industry, which has nearly doubled since COVID. In addition, the growth of seltzers and Rosé wines continues at meteoric levels.

Canned hard seltzer sales dominate one end of the market, with canned wine sales anchoring the other. But WarRoom Cellars sees opportunity in between, with their new canned rosé wine seltzer, Bubble Butt. The new Bubble Butt Rosé Seltzer is featured in 250ml cans and has 8.4% alcohol, about double the average alcohol available within the competitive set of hard seltzers.

Bubble Butt is made from classic California wine grapes, Burger and French Colombard, which are harvested at low sugar levels of 16 to 17 degrees Brix (wine grapes are generally harvested between 21 and 26 degrees Brix). The lower Brix translates to more vibrant acidity and crisp and refreshing flavors. Seltzer is added immediately before canning, to lower the alcohol to 8.4% and to create a superior sparkling profile.

WarRoom Cellars Director of Sales, Evan Nelson says that Bubble Butt "combines three fast-growing categories – rosé wine, sparkling wine, and hard seltzer, and we're canning it at super high carbonation levels, almost as much as Champagne." Sold in four-packs with a suggested retail of $13.99, the new Bubble Butt is initially launching in Texas, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Maryland, Delaware, Washington DC, Virginia, Minnesota, Washington State, and California. There is a Bubble Butt introductory video online at

Bubble Butt is a partnership between WarRoom Cellars and Total Beverage Solution (TBS). WarRoom produces Bubble Butt and TBS manages national sales. TBS's sales team has the depth of industry experience that will ensure a new product like Bubble Butt can ramp up sales quickly in the U.S. "We're excited about the potential of such a fun and innovative brand," stated Matt Brown, TBS Senior Brand Manager.

For more information, including when Bubble Butt becomes available in each state, follow on Instagram @drinkBubbleButt.

About WarRoom Cellars

WarRoom Cellars is a Santa Margarita based wine producer founded by three partners with long standing experience in agriculture and winemaking. Through strategic acquisition, new brand launches and brand licensing, WarRoom has rocketed onto the wine scene, growing in three years from 7k cases in 2018 to over 120k cases in 2020. Brands include Lapis Luna Wines, Bonny Doon Vineyard, The Big Red Monster, Bubble Butt Rosé Seltzer, Wildlife Wine Club and Hallmark Channel Wines. For more information visit their website at www.WarRoomCellars.com.

About Total Beverage Solution:

Total Beverage Solution is dedicated to the growth of the brands they represent, their suppliers, and their people. Their aim is to be the most effective, trusted, and committed importer, agent and supplier of alcohol beverages in the United States. For more information on Total Beverage Solution visit www.TotalBeverageSolution.com

