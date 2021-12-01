Bubble Wrap Packaging Market to grow by USD 975.84 mn | Abriso-Jiffy NV and Intertape Polymer Group Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

This 120-page report on the bubble wrap packaging market includes segmentation by end-user (e-commerce, electronic components, and other end-users) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Major Bubble Wrap Packaging Companies:

Abriso-Jiffy NV

Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

iVEX Packaging

Nefab AB

Pregis LLC

Sealed Air Corp.

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH

Tarheel Paper and Supply Co.

Veritiv Corp.

Bubble Wrap Packaging Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

E-commerce - size and forecast 2020-2025

Electronic components - size and forecast 2020-2025

Other end-users - size and forecast 2020-2025

Bubble Wrap Packaging Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2020-2025)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - size and forecast 2020-2025

Bubble Wrap Packaging Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.34% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 975.84 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.03 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Abriso-Jiffy NV, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., iVEX Packaging, Nefab AB, Pregis LLC, Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Storopack Hans Reichenecker GmbH, Tarheel Paper and Supply Co., and Veritiv Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

