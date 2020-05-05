Bublar Group Develops Unique Web-based Sales Support With Interactive 3D for Alfa Laval's Separator Segment

STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bublar Group's subsidiary Vobling is developing sales and marketing support for Alfa Laval's Separators segment. Through the visualization technology, it is possible to view the separator's functionality digitally, via webinars and digital customer meetings.

Interactive and animated 3D allows products to be easily viewed and demonstrated to customers without a physical meeting. A separator is a high-tech and advanced product that is not easily presented in the picture. With Bublar's unique web-based application, technologically advanced, large or unwieldy products that are difficult to move can be used to present products in digital meetings in as good a way as to getting a physical demo. The plan is to expand with more features and products in the long term.

"The web application supports our strategy for marketing and parts of the sales process to be done digitally. To be able to get the same understanding and experience as being able to turn and touch the product in reality is a target we have had and we can achieve that with the solution Vobling offers," says Anette Nord Holfve, Market Communication Manager at Business Unit High Speed Separators, Alfa Laval.

"We are pleased with the trust from Alfa Laval. The web application is the next step in the development of the AR app for mobile devices that we already offer. In these times with Covid-19 limiting physical meetings, it is satisfying to be able to contribute with tools that really raise the quality of digital sales meetings," says Magnus Rudling, Sales & Business Development Director at Vobling & Bublar Enterprise.

Vobling represents Bublar's business area Work and develops AR/VR solutions, platforms and products in areas such as education, transport and industrial applications for companies such as Kalmar (Cargotec Sweden), Saab, Electrolux, SJ, Norwegian Vy and Tobii. Read more at www.vobling.com



Alfa Laval's business area, Business Unit High Speed Separators, sells separators to the food and biopharma industry alfalaval/separation/cultureone/ Alfa Laval's operations are based on world-leading positions in three key technologies: heat transfer, separation and fluid handling and the products are sold in approximately 100 countries. Alfa Laval Group has nearly 17.400 employees and a turnover of SEK 46.5 billion in 2019.

Bublar Group

Bublar Group AB (publ) is the Nordic region's leading listed XR technology company specializing in Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). The company offers XR solutions in E-commerce, Entertainment, Training and Manufacturing. The company includes the subsidiaries Vobling, Sayduck and Virtual Brains. Bublar is headquartered in Stockholm and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

In essence, Bublar Group will change the game. We change how we Work, Shop and Play.

