Bublar Group Introduces Photorealistic Rendering on the Sayduck Platform - Launches with Vallila Interior as First Customer

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bublar Group's subsidiary Sayduck launches its Photorealistic Rendering feature with Vallila Interior, a leading Finnish home textile company using the Sayduck Platform to provide better visualization of its products. The new feature allows anybody to create high-resolution, photorealistic images from 3D models.

With the surge of online shopping and social media the value of visual content in marketing and sales has become more important than ever before. A major problem for many e-commerce companies is the process of generating images and visual elements that power up and create a great shopping experience online.

"Sayduck has over the past year helped us move forward with our product visualization needs. Today 3D and Augmented Reality is becoming the norm and we are happy that we can offer our customers a new way of discovering our products. With the ability of being able to also create high-resolution renders we can support our more traditional communication channels such as our print catalog", says Sissi Ehrström, Marketing Manager of Vallila Interior.

Vallila Interior is one of the first textile company to take full advantage of the Sayduck Platform allowing them, in addition to photorealistic rendering, to showcase products both in 3D on their website and in Augmented Reality (AR) on a mobile device.

"I am very excited that we are among the first to market with this user-friendly feature. This is another evidence how we can utilize XR technology to replace time consuming photography and turn it into a really easy and cost efficient task for our customers. It will help our customers to grow their businesses, says Maria Grimaldi, CEO at Bublar Group

"We are happy to have Vallila as our first customer to fully take advantage of our Platform for their visualisation needs. We all understand the tedious challenge of professional product photography - and with our new rendering feature, anyone can create highly realistic product images with ease and no prior 3D know-how," says Niklas Slotte, Managing Director, at Sayduck.

Working with traditional product photography can be a costly process that requires many manual steps for a satisfactory final result. With Sayduck's approach, photorealistic renders (images) can now easily be created on the Sayduck Platform directly from 3D models using our server rendering approach without any 3D or rendering know-how. Creating great looking product images can be done by anyone and in just one click.

For more information contact:

Niklas Slotte

Managing Director Sayduck

niklas.slotte@sayduck.com

Cell: +358-40-735-38-74

About Vallila Interior

Vallila Interior is a leading Finnish brand of contemporary printed fabrics, rugs and home accessories. Since the company was launched in 1935, Vallila Interior has been recognised as a trendsetter in Scandinavian design with its bold and playful collection, inspired by the Finnish landscape and way of life. Designed by an in-house team, Vallila introduces a new, eye-catching collection twice a year.

About Sayduck / Bublar Group AB (publ)

Sayduck is the leading visualization platform for design brands and manufacturers to create and showcase their products in 3D and Augmented Reality. With offices in Helsinki and Vilnius, Sayduck helps leading brands like Alessi, Artemide, and Argos as well as multiple merchants on e-commerce platforms like Shopify to drive product engagement and inspire customer confidence with 3D and AR. Sayduck is a subsidiary of Bublar Group AB (publ).

Bublar Group AB (publ)

Bublar Group is the leading listed XR technology company in the Nordic region specializing in Augmented reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). The company offers XR solutions in E-commerce, Entertainment, Training and Manufacturing. The company comprise of the subsidiaries Vobling, Sayduck and Virtual Brains. Bublar Group is headquartered in Stockholm and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

In essence, Bublar Group will change the game. We change how we Work, Shop, and Play.

The companies' share (BUBL) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm, Sweden with G&W Fondkommission as Certified Adviser, Kungsgatan 3, Stockholm Sweden, e-mail. ca@gwkapital.se, Phone: +46-8-503-000-50

Bublar AB (publ) Kungstensgatan 18

SE- 113 57 Stockholm

Sweden

Telefon +46-8-559-251-20

www.bublar.com

