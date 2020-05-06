Bublar Group Wins MedTech Company Rimasys as new Client for 3D and AR in Surgical Education

STOCKHOLM, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bublar Group's subsidiary Sayduck will help Germany-based Rimasys to show how its mobile surgical training lab works without visiting the lab physically. This is another innovative example of how to utilize the SaaS-platform for 3D and AR. More and more industries are starting to see the real benefits and usability of XR-technology.

Rimasys represents a different approach with its surgical training. Rimasys will utilise 3D and AR to show off its mobile labs that are possible to rent for surgical training. The labs can in the initial phase virtually be taken to hospitals and conferences and the customers can explore the possibilities onsite without visiting the real mobile training lab. Customers are hospital chains and other providers of medical training.

"It is very important to be able to show how the mobile training lab work in practice. For physicians, surgical training includes a lot of precision and details and therefore it is crucial to be able to show and go inside the lab to explore and experience the different features and the size. With this application we have the possibility to broaden our customer base inside Germany and reach out worldwide in the next phase," says André Passon, co-founder of Rimasys.

The mobile lab is under construction and is planned to be launched in September. Rimasys is improving patient outcomes and revolutionizing surgical education. Its novel approach to surgical education and MedTech R&D enables medical science, academia and the industry to develop better implants and perform more advanced therapies and operations - with the aim to increase the quality of life for patients.

"I'm very glad to see a variety of industries taking advantage of the Sayduck Platform and the different visualisation use cases that we can provide. Our latest collaboration with Rimasys is a great example of that - it shows that there's a lot of potential as different kinds of companies can leverage the power of 3D and AR in their business," says Niklas Slotte, Managing Director at Sayduck, Bublar Group.

Rimasys was founded 2016 and has been awarded as one of "Europe's Top 40 Digital Health & MedTech Companies" at the Tech Tour 2017 "Healthtech Summit" in Lausanne. In 2018 the high-class training facility Cadlab Cologne was inaugurated as a surgical innovation and training center. In 2019, its own educational concepts were launched under the brand of Trauma Academy as a novel approach to practical skill training providing the highest possible quality and innovation. Rimasys sets new standards in surgical education and the MedTech industry through realistic training with fractures and aims to establish this new philosophy around the world. New partnerships with hospital chains, global enterprises and national medical societies will drive the adoption and advancement in the next generation's surgical community. https://www.rimasys.com/

