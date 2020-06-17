bubly™ Celebrates Pride With The First-Ever #UnstoppablePride Parade

Beginning today, the sparkling water brand is inviting everyone to join together and share their best parade strut on Instagram Stories and TikTok, using #UnstoppablePride. Simply film your best dance, sashay, or whatever else speaks to you by moving through the frame from left to right. Until June 26, bubly will be collecting each submission and connecting them back-to-back to create an ever-growing virtual Pride parade. To help spread the love, bubly is also partnering with influential LGBTQ+ artists and creators to kick off the parade and encourage participation.

Individuals can watch the virtual parade grow throughout the month and spot their own strut featured within at bubly.com/UnstoppablePride. The event culminates in celebration on June 27 at 12 PM ET when consumers can tune into the full, truly unstoppable parade by visiting bubly.com/UnstoppablePride.

Each video shared will support the bubly brand's commitment to GLAAD and The Center for Black Equity. GLAAD is a leading media organization working to create positive cultural change and accelerate acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community. The Center for Black Equity is an institution committed to supporting leaders, institutions and programs for health, economic and social equity for LGBTQ people of African descent. bubly sparkling water has championed the LGBTQ+ community since the beverage's launch in 2018 and will continue the tradition of giving visibility to a diverse group of LGBTQ+ creators and performers throughout the year.

"We are proud to partner with GLAAD and The Center For Black Equity to help build a more equitable future," said Stacy Taffet, Vice President Water Portfolio for PepsiCo. "51 years ago, change happened, because Black and Latinx Trans and Lesbian women stood up in support of LGBTQ+ rights and helped build the foundation that the LGBTQ+ community and Pride stand on today. We're excited to provide people with the opportunity to continue the tradition of Pride, raise awareness, and come together in celebration as part of the first-ever #UnstoppablePride Parade."

On a local level, bubly is also extending its pride through an initiative called "Drag For All Flavors" featuring New York City drag performers. Last year, bubly debuted a float at World Pride in New York City and an All For Love Pride Pack in support of The Stonewall Community Foundation. For more information, check out bubly on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, as well as at www.bubly.com.

Pride at PepsiCo

PepsiCo is committed to diversity and engagement. This commitment is woven into PepsiCo's values and belief that our company is strongest when we embrace the full spectrum of humanity, regardless of what we look like, where we come from or who we love.

During Pride month, PepsiCo's Employee Resource Group (ERG) EQUAL is continuing its efforts to promote an open, inclusive and respectful work environment for all of the company's lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and straight-ally associates. To give back to the LGBTQ+ community, EQUAL is participating in The PepsiCo Foundation's Together We Smile campaign. The ERG also developed and shared with its members a list of approved LGBTQ+ 501(c)(3) charities to whom employees can direct their donations and apply for a match through the PepsiCo Foundation. Suggested causes to donate to include local, national, and international LGBTQ+ non-profits, including local LGBTQ+ community centers, shelters for LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness, mental health and suicide prevention organizations, and LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations.

About bubly

Just as love comes in all colors of the rainbow, bubly sparkling water is available in fourteen bright flavors: cherrybubly, orangebubly, mangobubly, pineapplebubly, limebubly, applebubly, watermelonbubly, blackberrybubly, grapefruitbubly, strawberrybubly, raspberrybubly, peachbubly, cranberrybubly and lemonbubly. no calories. no sweeteners. all smiles.™

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About GLAAD

GLAAD rewrites the script for LGBTQ+ acceptance. As a dynamic media force, GLAAD tackles tough issues to shape the narrative and provoke dialogue that leads to cultural change. GLAAD protects all that has been accomplished and creates a world where everyone can live the life they love. For more information, please visit www.glaad.org.

About The Center for Black Equity

The Center for Black Equity (CBE) is the National leader in connecting members of the Black LGBTQ+ community with information and resources to educate, engage and empower their fight for equity and access. As the Global leader of the Black LGBTQ+ Pride movement, CBE is breaking barriers to accessing employment and opportunity through equipping community leaders with the tools, experiences, and knowledge that enable them to unlock the leadership and problem-solving potential of themselves and others. CBE is committed to building a global network of LGBTQ+ individuals, allies, community-based organizations and Prides dedicated to achieving equality and social justice for Black LGBTQ+ communities through Economic Equity, Health Equity, and Social Equity. For more information, please visit https://centerforblackequity.org/.

