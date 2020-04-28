Buchalter Joins World Services Group as the New Exclusive Legal Member for Southern California

HOUSTON, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- World Services Group (WSG) is pleased to announce that Buchalter has joined the WSG network as the exclusive legal member for Southern California.

Founded in 1933, Buchalter is a full-service business law firm with six offices in California, as well as locations in Oregon, Washington, and Arizona. The firm's 336 professionals represent regional, national and international clients in an many diverse areas including commercial finance, corporate, energy and natural resources, government, regulatory and administrative, health care, insolvency and financial law, intellectual property, labor and employment, litigation, privacy and data security, products liability, real estate, and tax and estate planning.

J. Michael Bernard, WSG Chairman said, "On behalf of our organization, I am proud to welcome Buchalter as the exclusive legal member representing Southern California. The addition of this strong, well-respected firm will provide valuable expertise and resources to the membership of the WSG network."

"We are honored to become a member of WSG and look forward to collaborating with other WSG firms globally on best practices and to serve as an integral resource for all members," said Adam Bass, Partner at Buchalter. "We value WSG's exceptional reputation and the ability to provide members with new business opportunities and relationships to help our firm better assist its clients."

Buchalter is consistently ranked among the leading law firms by Chambers and Partners, Best Lawyers, The Daily Journal and the Los Angeles Business Journal. It is also ranked among the leading firms nationally by American Legal Media and the National Law Journal.

Read more: https://www.worldservicesgroup.com/releases.asp?action=press&pressid=11455

About World Services Group (WSG)

World Services Group is the globally recognized network for professionals and their clients to receive the highest quality, value and service from legal, investment banking and accounting services. WSG provides members the ability to create new business opportunities and relationships to better serve their clients. For additional information, visit https://www.worldservicesgroup.com/aboutus.asp.

Media Contact:

Carly Norausky

Marketing Director

World Services Group

713-650-0333

[email protected]

SOURCE World Services Group

Related Links

https://worldservicesgroup.com

