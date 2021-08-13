Buchanan's Blended Scotch Whisky Introduces 'Buchanan's La Reunión', A Multi-City Pop-Up Market Experience Reuniting Loved Ones In Celebration Of Local Hispanic Culture

Buchanan's La Reunión kicked off in New York City this past weekend during one of the city's biggest celebrations of Dominican culture. New Yorkers 21+ enjoyed an experience that safely brought block-party vibes to Brooklyn with interactive programming that highlighted the best of NYC, including:

"Buchanan's La Reunión creates a space for friends and family to safely reunite over good company, drinks, and music, by bringing together some of the local Hispanic businesses and voices that make each city's culture so unique," says Joyce He, Director of Buchanan's. "As a brand, we are committed to giving these local vendors and charitable partners a platform to amplify their businesses and continue to celebrate and uplift these communities."

Missed Buchanan's La Reunión in New York? Don't worry, the event will be popping up during cultural celebrations later this summer in Los Angeles and Houston, culminating in Miami during Hispanic Heritage Month and one of the biggest weeks in Latin music.

Fans will also have a chance to win a trip for two to Miami. Follow @BuchanansWhisky on Instagram for updates on when La Reunión may be in your city and to be in the know of when the sweepstakes goes live!

