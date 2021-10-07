Buchanan's Scotch Whisky Launches "What Glory We Are" Campaign Celebrating Those Who Embody The Spirit Of The 200%: 100% Hispanic And 100% American

Notable 200%ers include Gold medal Olympian Jasmine Camacho-Quinn who sparked a national discussion this summer on her identity, specifically on what it meant to be 100% Hispanic and 100% American. With an African American father from South Carolina and a Puerto Rican mother from Trujillo Alto, Jasmine's cultural pride runs deeper than language. Born in South Carolina, she represented the Puerto Rican track and field team in Tokyo this year, sparking debate on identity after competing for her mother's homeland. As Jasmine's story is a shared experience for many families here in the U.S., Buchanan's is committed to spotlighting and celebrating the Hispanic American community by sharing their unique stories and raising a glass to those living a 200% life – united as bigger, more authentic and more flavorful.

To bring the campaign to life and toast to the diversity and uniqueness within all Hispanic American communities, Buchanan's intentionally featured real, everyday people across different creative fields along with brand partners who are living life at 200%, including:

Brenda Equihua – LA-based designer who has taken the fashion industry by storm with her 'cobijas' (popular Mexican blankets) that reflect her Mexican American roots and celebrate Latino culture. Brenda added her 200% spirit to the new campaign by contributing beautiful Equihua garments.

– LA-based designer who has taken the fashion industry by storm with her 'cobijas' (popular Mexican blankets) that reflect her Mexican American roots and celebrate Latino culture. Brenda added her 200% spirit to the new campaign by contributing beautiful Equihua garments. Elvy Perez – Puerto Rican-born celebrity hairstylist who is braiding her way into mainstream American culture.

– Puerto Rican-born celebrity hairstylist who is braiding her way into mainstream American culture. Manuel Mendez – Renowned Dominican American stylist whose ensembles have been worn by leading global celebrities and brought his 200% spirit to style the cast in this campaign with unique looks.

– Renowned Dominican American stylist whose ensembles have been worn by leading global celebrities and brought his 200% spirit to style the cast in this campaign with unique looks. Bembona – DJ-Artist of Puerto Rican & Panamanian descent who's bridging, healing & empowering the Black Diaspora through music + leading key moments in her home of NYC & beyond.

Ernesto Macias – Texan-born Mexican American writer and editor who uses his platform to tell stories that help shape today's culture.

– Texan-born Mexican American writer and editor who uses his platform to tell stories that help shape today's culture. Yolanda Baez – Puerto Rican native New Yorker mixologist who brings people together through creative cocktails.

– Puerto Rican native New Yorker mixologist who brings people together through creative cocktails. Carlos Arroyo – Puerto Rican-born musical artist and former basketball star who moved to Miami and continues to inspire communities around him.

– Puerto Rican-born musical artist and former basketball star who moved to and continues to inspire communities around him. Sonia Guiñansaca – Ecuadorian-born, award-winning queer migrant poet, cultural organizer and activist living between LA and NYC, whose writing inspired the spirit of this campaign.

"For years, Buchanan's has been welcomed into the culture, on the tables and at the celebrations of Hispanic Americans, so as a brand it's important for us to help champion and support this community that has been an integral part of our history and growth here in the U.S.," says Joyce He, Director Buchanan's Whisky. "Through this new campaign, we're proud to shine a light on this diverse community who truly embody what it means to live life at 200%: a unique identity that celebrates their culture, traditions, and passions as both 100% Hispanic and 100% American."

Beyond the new creative work, Buchanan's will continue to unite those keeping it 200% and living the best of worlds by fueling local communities and doubling down on their giveback efforts. Through partnerships with non-profit organizations that are working to uplift and feed communities, and collaborations to cultivate a more inclusive creative culture, Buchanan's will continue to support and amplify the diverse voices of the Hispanic American community.

This holiday season, Buchanan's will continue to honor the 200% culture and traditions of Hispanic Americans' holiday celebrations by sharing cocktail pairings, recipes, and local events.

