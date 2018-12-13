Buck Appoints Inderjit Jhajj as Chief Information Officer

Previously, Jhajj was a member of the Conduent HRS Consulting Executive Team in Canada for more than 20 years, where he worked to foster collaborative strategy and actions across the Canadian HR business. At the same time, he also served as Leader of Canadian Outsourcing and Global IT for Buck's Engagement practice, where he oversaw development, growth, and delivery of services and worked closely with leaders across other practices and geographies to construct and deliver integrated solutions for clients.

"As Chief Information Officer, I'm excited to leverage my deep understanding of our clients' goals and challenges and partner with them to influence employee behaviors that drive desired outcomes and larger savings for their overall programs," said Jhajj. "I believe our world class engagement and benefits administration services will bring the perspective, strategy, and delivery needed to increase the value of their programs at a reduced cost.

"Inderjit has been a key player at Buck for over 20 years, and led the development of the company's global technology capability," said Jack Freker, Chief Executive Officer of Buck. "As CIO, Inderjit will help enhance and expand Buck's critical infrastructure for global growth to enable continued exceptional client success and technology engagement."

About Buck

Buck is an integrated HR and benefits consulting, administration, and technology services provider. Headquartered in New York City, with global operations, Buck is focused on helping its clients realize the best organizational performance for their business while driving positive health, wealth and career outcomes for their people. For additional information, visit www.buck.com.

