Buck Appoints Jon Baeta as Managing Director, US West Region

In this role, Baeta's main focus will be on exceeding client expectations in the West by anticipating client needs, facilitating cross-practice and cross-region collaboration to ensure the right teams are in place at the right times, and overseeing client service teams to ensure best-in-class delivery. Additionally, he'll manage regional operations and revenue performance, collaborate on new business opportunities, and foster a dynamic growth-oriented culture to attract and retain top-tier talent.

Baeta has been with Buck for 10 years, previously serving as US Markets Leader, West Region New Logo Sales and Management Leader, and US New Logo Sales Team Leader. Prior to joining Buck, he worked in direct sales, client and sales management, and consulting capacities for Ceridian Corporation, CrossCommerce, Inc., and Ocular Sciences, Inc.

"At Buck, employees and clients are at the center of everything we do. Properly engaged and motivated employees translate to client service excellence that leads to client satisfaction, retention, and growth," said Baeta. "This philosophy will remain core to our strategy in the West."

"Jon has an in-depth understanding of the business, and has been a key contributor to the firm over the past 10 years," said Dean Aloise, Managing Director - US, Buck. "He's passionate, patient, and positive, and has earned the respect of our people and our clients. He's a true leader and we're thrilled to have him on board in this new capacity."

About Buck

Buck is an integrated HR and benefits consulting, administration, and technology services provider. Headquartered in New York City, with global operations, Buck is focused on helping its clients realize the best organizational performance for their business while driving positive health, wealth, and career outcomes for their people. For additional information, visit www.buck.com.

