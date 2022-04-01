Buck Biscuit Returns: Wendy's Brings Back Breakfast Biscuits for a Buck

We're talking Wendy's fluffy, Southern-style biscuit made with real buttermilk, topped with fresh-cracked egg, oven-baked Applewood Smoked bacon (cooked fresh daily!) or savory sausage perfectly seasoned for a kick, topped with melted American cheese for just. one. dollar. And no, you're not dreaming.

WHERE & WHEN:

$1 Sausage, Egg & Cheese or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuits are available from April 1 through May 1 at participating Wendy's restaurants nationwide during breakfast hours. Stop hitting snooze this season and wake up the right way with Wendy's!

WHY:

Wendy's serves up a breakfast lovers' breakfast with fresh-cracked eggs and perfect Southern-inspired biscuits made with real buttermilk for a buttery and flaky bite.

HOW:

Wendy's breakfast fans can order online, via the Wendy's mobile app or head to their nearest Wendy's restaurant. Don't forget to download Wendy's mobile app so you don't miss out on upcoming deals and earn free Wendy's with Wendy's Rewards™. See you in the a.m.

Once you snag biscuits IRL, be sure to head over to The Wendyverse™ in Horizon Worlds starting April 2 to visit The Buck BiscuitDome and Wendy's first restaurant in virtual reality. We're making delicious virtual reality dreams, a reality.

ABOUT WENDY'S:

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality Is Our Recipe®", which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef**, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child in the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.

*Limited time only at participating U.S. Wendy's during breakfast hours. Offer only applies to Bacon or Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuits. Limit five qualifying items per transaction and per person per day. Not valid in combo. While supplies last. Third-party delivery prices may vary. Check your local Wendy's for breakfast hours.

**Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.

SOURCE The Wendy's Company