Buck McCabe Joins ChenMed Board of Directors to Speed Primary Care Transformation for the Neediest Populations

"We are deeply honored to have Buck contributing as an active member of ChenMed's board," says Christopher Chen, M.D., chief executive officer of ChenMed. "Buck helped Truett Cathy build Chick-fil-A from a small group of restaurants in the Southeast doing $35 million in sales to a $10 billion a year service company, where Buck was chief financial officer and member of the executive committee for 35 years. We are so grateful for his counsel as ChenMed enters a bold new phase of hyper growth."

ChenMed, which has just announced both strong performance and center growth throughout the coronavirus pandemic, started benefiting from behind-the-scenes voluntary counsel from McCabe several years ago, as ChenMed executive team leaders studied how Chick-fil-A became America's most beloved fast-food chain.

"Underserved communities of seniors truly deserve better primary care," says McCabe. "I am so impressed by the love, accountability and passion that ChenMed doctors and care teams provide most-at-risk elderly populations."

McCabe holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and a Master of Business Administration from College of William and Mary. He also is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program. A certified public accountant, McCabe served his country as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army.

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. This high-touch primary care is shown to reduce coronavirus deaths by 40 percent, according to a study published in American Journal of Preventive Cardiology. Named one of Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center and JenCare Senior Medical Center.

